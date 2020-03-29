Jackson White and Austin Hines could barely hold a bow and arrow last year, but a lot has changed.
The New Midway Elementary School fifth-graders have learned to be proficient at their sport, offered in physical education class. Both are turning out to be impressive competitors.
The pair are part of a group of archers who compete in a National Archery in the Schools program. White and Hines competed in their age group of a NASP-sanctioned state archery tournament.
But they had to do it at their school instead of a state venue in Westminster.
Archery facilities are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Final scores will be submitted to NASP officials, said Gary Burgess, a physical education teacher at New Midway Elementary School.
The boys just missed out on qualifying for Eastern Regionals. Out of 50 in the elementary division, Hines finished 12th, while White finished 17th. The top 10 advance to regionals.
After tabulation, qualifiers to Eastern Regionals will be announced.
“It’s an unusual way to do it, but there’s no choice,” Burgess said. “You just have to adjust.”
White, 11, took an interest in archery when it was offered at his school last year. Hines, 10, got interested in archery because his father, James Hines, is a bowhunter.
It was hard at first, getting used to properly holding the bow, loading the arrow, taking aim at the target, then shooting the arrow. But with a lot of practice, White and Hines gained a lot of experience.
They aim for six three-dimensional animal targets, including a turkey, a ram, antelope, coyote, bear and deer. Distances to the targets range from 10 to 15 meters.
“I like shooting at the animal targets,” White said, adding he’s glad he’s not shooting at a live animal.
Hines likes the animal targets as well, wanting to someday become a bowhunter like his dad.
The rules for competitive 3D target archery have archers grouped in flights, based on age. Archers shoot five arrows, known as ends, per target. Points are awarded based on what part of the target is hit.
Archery does have a few drawbacks. About three of the fingers on the shooting hand tend to get callused.
“You just have to get used to the calluses on your fingers,” White said.
Staying focused on what he is doing is the way White handles any nervousness.
“I really don’t get nervous, but if I do, I just concentrate on the target,” he said.
When the arrow is shot, sometimes the bow strikes the opposite arm, causing a stinging sensation. It’s something else an archer has to get used to.
“Yeah, sometimes the archers get that sting every once in a while,” Burgess said.
With schools closed for the next month, White and Hines continue to practice at home. Both have targets set up in their backyards.
White and Hines competed on March 13, the last day of school before they closed. Since the Westminster venue was closed, an NASP official came to the school and certified the scores.
Eastern Nationals are scheduled to be held in Louisville, Kentucky, beginning May 7, but Burgess thinks it will be combined with the NASP Open Championships, scheduled to begin June 11 in Daytona Beach, Florida.
“It could end up being one big competition,” Burgess said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.