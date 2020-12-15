A lifelong runner, Tom Whitesell typically jogs a couple of miles per day around downtown Frederick, where he lives. The 66-year-old Thomas Johnson High alum was back in that routine just a few short days after the JFK 50 Mile, which he completed in 12 hours, 20 minutes, 38 seconds on Nov. 21.
Washington County’s renowned ultramarathon has been a part of Whitesell’s life since the first one in 1969, when he packed a lunch and a flashlight to join some friends on the course at age 15 — though he’s never been among the premier entrants, never a threat to win the thing, which has grown into an attraction.
“To be honest with you, I’m not there to set a record,” Whitesell said Monday over the phone. “I’m just trying to finish.”
Well, he achieved both this year.
When Whitesell crossed the line under darkness in Williamsport that evening, he became the first person to complete the JFK 50 Mile in each of the seven decades it has been held.
To boot, it put him slightly ahead of some peers — as owner of the longest-spanning ultramarathon career in U.S. history.
Not to mention: “Worldwide in races of 50 miles or longer, he now ranks 4th all-time, behind two South Africans and one Swiss runner,” wrote Nick Marshall — a decorated ultramarathon runner and archivist of the events — in an email to the News-Post.
But good luck getting Whitesell to delve too much into what he calls a pretty “well-kept secret.” He probably won’t, for instance, be caught talking about his all-time status with co-workers from Ciena Corporation, where he’s a supply-chain manager. Not even some of his extended family members know about the rare accomplishment of their relative, according to Gretchen Whitesell, Tom’s daughter.
“It’s a very obscure record to hold, so that doesn’t get very far beyond the ultra community,” said Gretchen, a former Middletown High and Hood College runner who finished the JFK last month about 15 minutes ahead of her father. “Not a lot of people know about it or realize it, and my dad doesn’t say anything, so it doesn’t get around.”
She says her dad is “nonchalant” about the feat, which happens to put him in the company of fewer than five other humans on the planet.
“It’s a good feeling,” Tom Whitesell said in a manner that could not have been more demure. “I’ve worked hard, and maybe a little bit’s been luck. I’m still healthy. I haven’t had any real running injuries.
“I’m not the quickest, I guess, but I’m able to do it within the timeframe with time to spare. I’m kind of proud of it.”
That timeframe was 13 hours. Whitesell hadn’t entered the race since his 20th career finish in 2014. But he’d put in the requisite training this year, felt confident in his chances to hit the mark and held out hope the event would go off despite the novel coronavirus pandemic.
According to Marshall, two other ultramarathoners, a German and a Swiss, could have stayed ahead of Whitesell on the world list in 2020, but the race they typically run was canceled over the summer because of COVID-19.
The JFK was started in waves this year to spread out the field more, even though Whitesell said there are always times when you can’t even see another runner around during the long, winding JFK. Tom and Gretchen set out together, though she quickly trotted ahead early on the Appalachian Trail portion of the course, leaving her father alone to chase history.
That, he said, was fine with him. He got focused on his pace so he could churn through the miles in an efficient style at which Gretchen marvels.
“He’s always pretty much good to go,” she said. “He claims he has muscle memory.”
He fueled up with water and food at several aid stations. He briefly met with his support team — his wife, Laura, and Gretchen’s boyfriend, Dan Jacobs — a couple of times during the race. He didn’t miss any of the aid station cutoff times. He had his customary lull between miles 30-34.
“But then,” he said, “once I get to mile 34, I start counting the miles backwards, and it becomes much easier.”
Did Whitesell ever reach a point when he doubted he’d make it through?
“No, never,” he said. “I knew from the go. I felt good the whole way. My wife even commented at the end how well I looked.”
Did he ever think, as a 15-year-old, that someone would be asking him about the JFK 50 Mile in 2020?
“No, never,” he said. “At that time, I would never have thought that here, what, 51 years later, that we’re talking about me finishing it again.”
When he finished this one (he was 553rd out of 704 finishers), there were no streams of confetti, no speeches, no network television interviews. Race director Mike Spinnler made a quick announcement of his friend’s record. Then, the Whitesells simply left — like all of the runners were asked to do, rather than lingering in crowds.
“No, nothing special,” Whitesell said of the minor celebration that ensued at home and merely included some pizza.
One plain reason he’s been able to continue conquering the JFK, he said, is experience.
“It’s something where, I’m already aware of what I’m going to be up against,” said Whitesell, whose younger brother, Chris, completed the race for his 25th time and sixth decade.
Did Tom Whitesell meet his adversary, the JFK 50 Mile, for his final time?
“This may have been my last one,” he said. “As I get older, the timeframe becomes a little tougher and tougher.”
But when Gretchen was asked if she thinks her dad is done with the race that has been a staple of their lives, that has helped put him on the map of a little-known world, she says not so fast.
“He says no,” she said, “but I’m encouraging him to go for his eighth decade. I told him he gets a 10-year break.”
Follow Joshua R. Smith on Twitter: @JoshuaR_Smith
