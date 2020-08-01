MEN’S SOFTBALL
Fort Detrick is hosting a Labor Day Softball Tournament from Sept. 4-6 and is inviting local teams to participate.
The tournament is a double-elimination format and is open to all men’s teams in the area with a maximum of 16 teams. The entry fee is $250 per team.
All games will take place at the Nallin Farm Pond Recreation Area on Fort Detrick and visitors are required to be vetted prior to entry.
Interested teams should call 301-619-2564 for more information or to register. Registration deadline is Aug. 24.
YOUTH BASEBALL
Catoctin High’s Mason Albright, a Virginia Tech commit, has been selected for the 18th Annual All-American Classic to be held Sept. 4 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
In mid-June, Albright attended the Perfect Game National Junior Showcase in Hoover, Alabama.
Perfect Game, a scouting report service that aims to develop amateur baseball talent, was founded in 1995 by former scout and college baseball coach Jerry Ford
The 2020 Perfect Game All-American Classic will be streamed live on PerfectGame.TV.
FREDERICK COUNTY BABE RUTH
STANDINGS
13-15 NATIONAL
Smithsburg Crabs 11-3; Glade Valley 8-4; Thurmont Noodles 5-6-1; Little Falls 6-4; Mountain Valley 5-5; Frederick Dairy Queen 3-7-1; Westminster Orioles 4-5; Thurmont Seadogs 2-10
13-15 AMERICAN TRAVEL
Thurmont Cougars 11-3; Thurmont Velocity 8-5; Little Falls Battlers 8-4; Smithsburg 5-4-1; Frederick Elks 1-9-1; J-Bats 1-9
16-18 WOOD BATS
In the Dirt 11-7; Waynesboro 13-0; Thurmont (Rizzo) 10-5; Thurmont (Walter) 8-4; Frederick Mustangs 7-6; Westminster Vipers 6-9; Frederick Banana Slugs 6-8; J-BATS Orange 7-3; Hedgesville Battlers 5-6; J-BATS White 5-4; Jefferson Battlers 3-9; Spring Mills Cardinals 4-5; LOUYAA Ice 0-8; Charles Carroll Crush 0-8; Martinsburg Hornets 1-4
