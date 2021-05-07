BASEBALL
Frederick County Babe Ruth League
13-15
National Standings
Thurmont Cougars 8-1, Mountain Valley Brigade 7-1, LOUYAA Thunder 6-1-1, Glade Valley Lions 6-0-2, Frederick Cannons 6-2, Mountain Valley Termites 5-2, Mount Airy Blue 5-3, Urbana Blue Hawks 5-4, Mountain Valley Bulls 4-1, Smithsburg Little Sluggers 3-4-1, Westminster Orioles, 3-7, Thurmont Dodgers 1-5, Glade Valley Wildcats 1-5, Urbana Black Hawks 1-7, Thurmont Dodgers 1-8, Mount Airy White 0-7, Westminster Rangers 0-8
American Standings
Thurmont 1-1, Smithsburg Blue Crabs 13 1-1, Mountain Valley 1-1
Maryland District 2 Junior Little League
13-15
American Division
BLL 4-0, MCLL Senators 2-2-1, MCLL 1-4-1, FALL Elks 1-2, FLL Dodgers 0-3
National Division
BRLL Garnet 4-1, FLL Orange 3-1, MCLL Nationals 3-2, MCLL Yankees 3-3, FLL Black 1-4
Frederick National Little League
Majors Standings
Civitan 4-2, Lions 3-2, Optimist 3-3, NECA 2-5
Brunswick Little League
Majors Standings
Phillies 6-1, Orioles 4-2, Reds 2-4, Cubs 1-6
Thurmont Little League
Majors Standings
Brewers 4-2, Orioles 5-1, Cubs 2-4, Nationals 1-5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.