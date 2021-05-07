BASEBALL

Frederick County Babe Ruth League

13-15

National Standings

Thurmont Cougars 8-1, Mountain Valley Brigade 7-1, LOUYAA Thunder 6-1-1, Glade Valley Lions 6-0-2, Frederick Cannons 6-2, Mountain Valley Termites 5-2, Mount Airy Blue 5-3, Urbana Blue Hawks 5-4, Mountain Valley Bulls 4-1, Smithsburg Little Sluggers 3-4-1, Westminster Orioles, 3-7, Thurmont Dodgers 1-5, Glade Valley Wildcats 1-5, Urbana Black Hawks 1-7, Thurmont Dodgers 1-8, Mount Airy White 0-7, Westminster Rangers 0-8

American Standings

Thurmont 1-1, Smithsburg Blue Crabs 13 1-1, Mountain Valley 1-1

Maryland District 2 Junior Little League

13-15

American Division

BLL 4-0, MCLL Senators 2-2-1, MCLL 1-4-1, FALL Elks 1-2, FLL Dodgers 0-3

National Division

BRLL Garnet 4-1, FLL Orange 3-1, MCLL Nationals 3-2, MCLL Yankees 3-3, FLL Black 1-4

Frederick National Little League

Majors Standings

Civitan 4-2, Lions 3-2, Optimist 3-3, NECA 2-5

Brunswick Little League

Majors Standings

Phillies 6-1, Orioles 4-2, Reds 2-4, Cubs 1-6

Thurmont Little League

Majors Standings

Brewers 4-2, Orioles 5-1, Cubs 2-4, Nationals 1-5

