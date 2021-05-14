Frederick County Babe Ruth League

13-15

National Standings

Thurmont Cougars 8-3, Frederick Cannons 8-3, Glade Valley Lions 7-0-2, Mountain Valley Brigade 8-1, LOUYAA Thunder 7-2-1, Urbana Blue Hawks 7-4 , Mountain Valley Termites 6-3, Smithsburg Little Sluggers 5-4-1, Mount Airy Blue 5-4, Mountain Valley Bulls 5-1, Westminster Orioles, 3-7, Thurmont Dodgers 1-9, Urbana Black Hawks 1-7, Westminster Rangers 0-10, Mount Airy White 0-9

American Standings

Thurmont 2-1, Mid-Maryland 14U 1-0, Smithsburg Blue Crabs 14 1-0, Smithsburg Blue Crabs 13 1-2, Mountain Valley 1-3

Maryland District 2 Junior Little League

13-15

American Division

Brunswick Gold 5-0, Montgomery County Senators 2-2-1, Montgomery County Marlins 1-6-1, Frederick American Elks 1-2, Frederick Dodgers 0-4

National Division

Brunswick Garnet 5-1, Frederick Orange 3-2, Montgomery County Nationals 3-2, Montgomery County Yankees 4-3, Frederick Black 2-4

Frederick National Little League

Majors Standings

Civitan 5-3, Lions 4-3, Optimist 3-3, NECA 2-5

Brunswick Little League

Majors Standings

Phillies 7-2, Orioles 6-2, Reds 2-5, Cubs 1-7

Thurmont Little League

Majors Standings

Orioles 5-2, Brewers 5-2, Cubs 2-5, Nationals 2-5

