Frederick County Babe Ruth League
13-15
National Standings
Thurmont Cougars 8-3, Frederick Cannons 8-3, Glade Valley Lions 7-0-2, Mountain Valley Brigade 8-1, LOUYAA Thunder 7-2-1, Urbana Blue Hawks 7-4 , Mountain Valley Termites 6-3, Smithsburg Little Sluggers 5-4-1, Mount Airy Blue 5-4, Mountain Valley Bulls 5-1, Westminster Orioles, 3-7, Thurmont Dodgers 1-9, Urbana Black Hawks 1-7, Westminster Rangers 0-10, Mount Airy White 0-9
American Standings
Thurmont 2-1, Mid-Maryland 14U 1-0, Smithsburg Blue Crabs 14 1-0, Smithsburg Blue Crabs 13 1-2, Mountain Valley 1-3
Maryland District 2 Junior Little League
13-15
American Division
Brunswick Gold 5-0, Montgomery County Senators 2-2-1, Montgomery County Marlins 1-6-1, Frederick American Elks 1-2, Frederick Dodgers 0-4
National Division
Brunswick Garnet 5-1, Frederick Orange 3-2, Montgomery County Nationals 3-2, Montgomery County Yankees 4-3, Frederick Black 2-4
Frederick National Little League
Majors Standings
Civitan 5-3, Lions 4-3, Optimist 3-3, NECA 2-5
Brunswick Little League
Majors Standings
Phillies 7-2, Orioles 6-2, Reds 2-5, Cubs 1-7
Thurmont Little League
Majors Standings
Orioles 5-2, Brewers 5-2, Cubs 2-5, Nationals 2-5
