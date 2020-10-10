YOUTH BASKETBALL
Libertytown Rec Council held a 3-on-3 basketball tournament last weekend at Libertytown Park. Here are the age-group champions.
5th/6th Grade Boys
SJRC: William Adams, Anthony Krietz, Caden Dusablon, Henry Brown, coach Matt Dusablon.
5th/6th Grade Girls
Cougars: Harley McKee, Caden Curtin, Kendall Curtin, Nyah O’Sullivan, coach Tommy Thompson
7th/8th Grade Boys
Relentless: Cam Connors, Austin Del Balzo, Caleb Drummer, coach Brad Drummer
7th/8th Grade Girls
Bears: Emma Carey, Jane Rape, Shay Raiford, Taylor Spielvogel, coach Jon Spielvogel
9th/10th Grade Boys
Buckets: Brian Blum, Kaleb Arneson, MJ Rawlett, Andrew Moxley, coach Mike Rawlett
9th/10th Grade Girls
Knight: Taylor Coffman, Riley Nelson, Hayley Lucido, Breonah Lawyer, coach Kara Nelson
11th Grade Boys:
Dream Team: Brandon Buschman, Ty Campbell, Michael Crist, Josh Stevens, coach Matt Weddle
