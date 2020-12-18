Youth Swimming
Frederick Area Swim Team (FAST)
FAST swimmers participated in the Keystone Aquatics Christmas Invitational Meet.
Girls
9-10 — Kate Miner, 2nd, 50 Freestyle; 3rd, 100 Freestyle; 2nd, 50 Breaststroke; 2nd, 100 Breaststroke; 2nd, 50 Butterfly; 2nd, 100 Butterfly; 2nd, 100 IM; 2nd, 200 IM.
15 and over — Chloe Colvard, 8th, 1000 Freestyle; 6th, 100 Backstroke; 3rd, 200 Backstroke; Sophia Routzahn, 6th, 50 Freestyle; 5th, 100 Freestyle; 1st, 100 Breaststroke; 3rd, 200 Breaststroke; 1st, 100 Butterfly; 4th, 200 Butterfly; 1st, 200 IM; 1st, 400 IM;
Boys
13-14 — Daniel Miner, 6th, 200 Freestyle; 8th, 100 Breaststroke.
15 and over — Benjamin Schattenberg, 3rd, 50 Freestyle; 3rd, 100 Freestyle; 4th, 200 Freestyle; 1st, 100 Backstroke; 1st, 200 Backstroke.
FAST also participated in a virtual swim meet at the Bel Air Aquatic Club.
Girls
11-12 — Johanna Brashear, 4th, 50 Backstroke; 8th, 50 Butterfly; 7th, 100 IM; Madelyn Burns, 8th, 50 Backstroke; 7th, 50 Butterfly; Heather Edsall, 1st, 50 Freestyle; 3rd, 50 Backstroke; 1st, 50 Breaststroke; 1st, 50 Butterfly; 1st, 100 IM; Ava Gordon, 2nd, 50 Breaststroke; Julia Gordy, 5th, 50 Freestyle; 7th, 50 Backstroke; 3rd, 50 Butterfly; 4th, 100 IM; Olivia Ivall, 7th, 50 Freestyle; 7th, 50 Breaststroke; Carly Timme, 2nd, 50 Freestyle; 2nd, 50 Backstroke; 6th, 50 Breaststroke; 6th, 50 Butterfly; 3rd, 100 IM; Joelle Blake, 6th, 200 Freestyle; 3rd, 200 Backstroke; MacKenna Bonney, 7th, 200 Backstroke; Abigail Brower, 6th, 400 IM.
Open (13-18) — Sophia Carliss, 4th, 200 Freestyle; 2nd, 500 Freestyle; 5th, 100 Butterfly; 5th, 200 Butterfly; Chloe Colvard, 4th, 50 Freestyle; 1st, 100 Backstroke; 1st, 200 Backstroke; 4th, 200 Breaststroke; 1st, 200 Butterfly; 3rd, 200 IM; 2nd, 400 IM; Lilah Friedman, 7th, 400 IM; Samantha Fulton, 3rd, 200 Freestyle; 8th, 100 Backstroke; 6th, 100 Butterfly; 3rd, 200 Butterfly; 7th, 200 IM; 4th, 400 IM; Georgia Good, 5th, 50 Freestyle; 6th, 100 Freestyle; 8th, 200 Freestyle; 7th, 100 Backstroke; 4th, 200 Backstroke; Ella Katherine Machen, 7th, 100 Butterfly; Laura Mancinelli, 3rd, 100 Backstroke; Jolie Mosack, 8th, 100 Freestyle; 4th, 100 Breaststroke; 6th, 200 Breaststroke; 8th, 200 IM; Rebecca Radonovich, 7th, 200 Freestyle; 5th, 500 Freestyle; 8th, 200 Breaststroke; 4th, 200 Butterfly; Sophia Routzahn, 1st, 50 Freestyle; 1st, 100 Freestyle; 1st, 100 Breaststroke; 1st, 200 Breaststroke; 1st, 100 Butterfly; 1st, 200 IM; 1st, 400 IM; Sidney Tucci, 7th, 100 Freestyle; 7th, 200 Breaststroke;
Boys
11-12 — Jaden Asare, 7th, 50 Backstroke; Andrew Davis, 6th, 50 Backstroke; 7th, 50 Breaststroke; 8th, 50 Butterfly; 6th, 100 IM; Matthew Good, 8th, 50 Freestyle; 8th, 50 Backstroke; 2nd, 50 Breaststroke; 8th, 100 IM; Joshua Lamm, 7th, 50 Freestyle; 5th, 50 Butterfly.
Open (13-18) — Parker Basener, 5th, 50 Freestyle; 8th, 100 Breaststroke; 3rd, 200 Breaststroke; 7th, 100 Butterfly; 1st, 400 IM; Noah Colvard, 5th, 200 Breaststroke; 8th, 100 Butterfly; Jacob Demory, 5th, 100 Freestyle; 3rd, 100 Backstroke; 4th, 100 Breaststroke; 3rd, 200 IM; Jonathan Grover, 8th, 100 Backstroke; 7th, 200 Breaststroke; Ethan Hubble, 2nd, 100 Freestyle; 7th, 100 Breaststroke; Daniel Miner, 8th, 100 Freestyle; 3rd, 500 Freestyle; 6th, 100 Breaststroke; 5th, 200 IM; Joseph Pieklo, 6th, 100 Freestyle; 4th, 200 Freestyle; 2nd, 100 Breaststroke; 2nd, 200 Breaststroke; 2nd, 100 Butterfly; 1st, 200 Butterfly; Luke Pieklo, 6th, 50 Freestyle; 6th, 200 Freestyle; 2nd, 500 Freestyle; 5th, 100 Backstroke; 5th, 100 Butterfly; Marshall Radonovich, 4th, 50 Freestyle; 5th, 200 Freestyle; 6th, 100 Butterfly; Benjamin Schattenberg, 1st, 50 Freestyle; 1st, 100 Freestyle; 1st, 200 Freestyle; 1st, 100 Backstroke; 1st, 200 Backstroke; Jack Schreiber, 2nd, 50 Freestyle; 3rd, 100 Freestyle; 3rd, 200 Freestyle; 1st, 500 Freestyle; 2nd, 100 Backstroke; 2nd, 200 Backstroke; 2nd, 200 IM; Benjamin Tabor, 7th, 100 Freestyle; 5th, 100 Breaststroke; 4th, 200 IM; Ethan Welker, 4th, 100 Freestyle; 2nd, 200 Freestyle; 1st, 100 Breaststroke; 1st, 200 Breaststroke; 1st, 100 Butterfly; 1st, 200 IM; Sean Zupnik, 4th, 100 Backstroke; 3rd, 100 Breaststroke; 7th, 200 IM.
Pentathlon
Girls: Heather Edsall, 1st; Carly Timme, 3rd; Julia Gordy, 6th; Ava Gordon, 8th.
Males:; Drew Davis, 5th; Matthew Good, 6th; Joshua Lamm, 8th.
