Youth Swimming
Frederick Area Swim Team (FAST)
n 2021 KA-LAC-Arena Holiday Cup Swim Meet at the Keystone Aquatics Center in Carlisle, Pennsylvania:
Girls
13-14 — Sophia Carliss, 7th, 1000 Free; 5th, 1650 Free
15 & Over — Sophia Routzahn, 6th, 50 Free; 9th, 100 Breast; 7th, 200 Breast; 4th, 100 Fly; 3rd, 200 IM
Boys
15 & Over — Benjamin Schattenberg, 5th, 100 Back; 7th, 200 Back
n 2021 59th Annual Christmas Swim Meet at the University of Pittsburgh:
Girls
13-14 — Sophia Carliss, 6th, 500 Free; 6th, 200 Fly; 7th, 400 IM
15-16 — Chloe Colvard, 7th, 100 Back
Open — Sophia Carliss, 10th, 1650 Free; Chloe Colvard, 8th, 1650 Free; Sophia Routzahn, 3rd, 50 Free; 8th, 100 Free; 4th, 100 Breast; 4th, 200 Breast; 7th, 200 Fly; 4th, 200 IM; 10th, 400 IM
Relays – 10th, 400 Free Relay (Colvard, Carliss, Edsall, Routzahn)
Boys
Open — Joseph Pieklo, 9th, 100 Breast; Benjamin Schattenberg, 3rd, 50 Free; 8th, 100 Back; 3rd, 200 Back; 8th, 200 IM
Relays – 9th, 400 Free Relay (Schreiber, Miner, Pieklo, Schattenberg); 8th, 400 Medley Relay (Schattenberg, Pieklo, Schreiber, Miner)
n 2021 Clippers’ Fast & the Flurriest Swim Meet at the Columbia Swim Center in Columbia:
Girls
6 & Under — Harper Franciscovich, 6th, 25 Free; 5th, 25 Back
7 y.o. — Lillian Pannell, 2nd, 50 Back; 1st, 50 Breast; 1st, 25 Back; 1st, 25 Breast; Elaina Welker, 8th, 25 Back
Boys
6 & Under — Leo Ryley, 3rd, 25 Free; 4th, 25 Back
8 YO — Finnley Williams, 4th, 25 Free; 6th, 100 Free; 7th, 25 Breast; 7th, 100 IM
n IMX Distance Challenge Swim Meet at the Rosenburg Aquatic Center in Owings Mills:
Girls
Open — Sophia Carliss, 6th, 200 IM; Georgia Good, 8th, 200 Fly
Boys
Open — Jack Schreiber, 8th, 200 Fly
n 2022 KA New Year’s Invitational Swim Meet at the Keystone Aquatics Center in Carlisle, Pennsylvania:
Girls
9-12 — Katherine Miner, 5th, 100 Free; 3rd, 200 Free; 3rd, 100 Back; 2nd, 50 Breast; 1st, 100 Breast; 3rd, 50 Fly
13-14 — Heather Edsall, 4th, 50 Free; 2nd, 100 Free; 2nd, 200 Free; 5th, 100 Breast; 7th, 100 Fly; 5th, 200 IM; Ava Gordon, 8th, 200 Breast; Ella Wirth, 8th, 200 Free; 7th, 200 Fly
Open — Abigail Brower, 8th, 200 Fly; Chloe Colvard, 6th, 100 Free; 1st, 1650 Free; 4th, 200 Back; 7th, 100 Breast; Audrey Corrigan, 7th, 400 IM; Caroline Grimberg, 8th, 400 IM; Katherine Miner, 2nd, 400 IM; Rebecca Radonovich, 7th, 1650 Free; Sophia Routzahn, 1st, 50 Free; 2nd, 200 Free; 3rd, 100 Back; 6th, 200 Back; 2nd, 200 Fly; Sidney Tucci, 7th, 200 Fly; 4th, 400 IM; Piper VanPelt, 2nd, 200 Breast; Ella Wirth, 8th, 1650 Free
Boys
9-12 — Jaden Asare, 6th, 50 Back; 4th, 200 Back; 2nd, 200 Fly; Joel Asare, 5th, 200 Free; 2nd, 50 Breast; 3rd, 100 Breast; 4th, 200 Breast; 8th, 100 IM; 8th, 200 IM; Lucas Ku, 6th, 100 Back; Joshua Lamm, 2nd, 200 Back; 3rd, 200 Breast; 2nd, 50 Fly; Koan Miller, 7th, 100 Breast; Micah Wirth, 8th, 200 Breast
13-14 — Andrew Davis, 7th, 200 Breast; Nikola Dragic, 8th, 200 Fly; Caden Stewart, 8th, 200 Back
Open — Jack Bull, 6th, 1650 Free; Kyle Matthews, 7th, 1650 Free; Daniel Miner, 5th, 500 Free; 5th, 200 Breast; Jolie Mosack, 8th, 100 Breast; Luke Pieklo, 3rd, 500 Free; 7th, 100 Fly; 5th, 200 Fly; Benjamin Schattenberg, 1st, 50 Free; 1st, 100 Free; 1st, 200 Free; 1st, 100 Back; 1st, 200 Back; 1st, 400 IM; Jack Schreiber, 7th, 100 Free; 7th, 200 Free; 3rd, 1650 Free; 3rd, 100 Back; 8th, 200 IM
n 2022 FOX Winter Mini Meet at the Walkersville High School:
Girls
7 & Under — Harper Franciscovich, 8th, 25 Free; Hadley Hammock, 2nd, 25 Free;, 5th, 25 Back; Lillian Pannell, 1st, 25 Free; 1st, 25 Back; 1st, 25 Breast; 1st, 25 Fly
8 & Under — Alice Babbitt, 3rd, 25 Free;, 3rd, 25 Back; Khloe Bell, 4th, 25 Free; 3rd, 25 Breast; 5th, 25 Fly; Leila Ryley, 4th, 100 Free; 3rd, 50 Back; 5th, 50 Fly; 1st, 25 Back
Boys
7 & Under — Leo Ryley, 3rd, 25 Free; 3rd, 25 Back; Benjamin Uriburu-Routh, 5th, 25 Free; 5th, 25 Back
8 & Under — Finnley Williams, 1st, 50 Free; 5th, 100 Free; 1st, 25 Free; 1st, 25 Breast
