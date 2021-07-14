The Brunswick Railroaders unloaded on offense Wednesday to defeat Berlin 20-8 in the Maryland State 9-11 Little League Tournament championship in Salisbury.
After giving up five runs in the first inning, the Railroaders stormed back and scored nine runs in the next two innings to take the lead, which they only extended.
Henry Maeshiro led Brunswick at the plate, going 5-for-5.
Ryan Wheeler and Michael Minnick each had two hits.
Matt Johnson pitched 5 1-3 innings for the win, and Minnick finished the game on the mound.
For the tournament, Brunswick outscored its opponents 66-9.
This ends the All-Star season for the Railroaders, as the Region Invitational near Boston was canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
District 2 Junior League TournamentBrunswick completed an undefeated run through the double-elimination tournament Wednesday, defeating East Frederick 16-1 (four innings, mercy rule) in the championship game at Brunswick High School.
Brunswick finished district play with a 3-0 record. It opened the tournament Saturday with a 24-4 win over East Frederick, then won the winners bracket Sunday with a 16-1 win over Montgomery County.
Brunswick advances to the state Junior League Tournament next week in Salisbury.
