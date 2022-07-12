BRUNSWICK — Jared Ricketts does not get rattled easily.
After falling into some early trouble against Montgomery County (Upper County) on Tuesday evening, the 11-year-old pitcher for Brunswick Little League buckled down and turned his outing into an efficient gem.
Ricketts struck out eight and allowed just one run on five hits over five innings in Brunswick's 10-4 victory over Montgomery County. He also helped his own cause at the plate with four hits, including a pair of opposite-field doubles, and a pair of RBIs in four at-bats.
"He is a great kid," Brunswick coach Kevin Marker said of Ricketts. "Very quiet. He comes out and plays ball, and that's all you have to worry about."
The Ricketts-led victory sent Brunswick into the winner's bracket final of the Maryland District 2 11-12 Little League tournament. The team's next game will likely be played at 6 p.m. Saturday in Brunswick against a yet-to-be-determined opponent after bad weather Tuesday pushed the schedule back by a day for other teams still alive in the tournament.
Brunswick was not immune to the bad weather. The start of its game against Montgomery County was pushed back by 75 minutes due to storms, and then the teams had to navigate a 30-minute lightning delay right after the second inning started.
"It was terrible," Marker said. "We were off the field more than we played ball, I think."
Brunswick, which improved to 3-0 in the double-elimination District 2 tournament, will now get three days off prior to its next game. It was scheduled to play Friday before the weather threw a wrench into the tournament schedule.
"I think it will hurt," Marker said of the extra day off. "It will give [other teams] the chance to get some of their pitching back."
Brunswick would have to lose twice to their next opponent to be denied the District 2 championship and a place in the Maryland state Little League tournament.
Ricketts said he really enjoyed playing on this team because the other players are "all really good at baseball and really nice teammates."
After surrendering an earned run in the bottom of the first inning, Ricketts pulled Brunswick even with a single to left with one out in the top of the second.
"Just trying to make contact," he said.
That hit scored Cole Renn, who opened the frame with a triple, and helped ignite a five-run inning for Brunswick that saw the team send nine batters to the plate.
Owen Nugent delivered the big hit in the inning for Brunswick with a three-run triple to center field.
Nugent had two hits for Brunswick, as did teammates Henry Maeshiro, Austin Loveless, Luke Wagoner and Renn. Maeshiro drove in a pair of runs with his hits.
"We hit a little bit better as a team tonight," Marker said.
In other District 2 action, Frederick National defeated Four County 15-5 in an elimination-bracket-game.
