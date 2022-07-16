BRUNSWICK — Brunswick Little League missed a chance to clinch its first District 2 11-12 championship since 2013 on Saturday, falling to defending state champion Montgomery County (Lower County) 7-1.
Brunswick fell to 3-1 in the double-elimination District 2 tournament. If it had won Saturday against already once-beaten Montgomery County Lower, it would have advanced to the state Little League tournament.
Instead, there will be a one game, winner-take-all contest between the teams at 1 p.m. Sunday on Montgomery County Lower's field in Bethesda for the District 2 title and a trip to states.
"I would have loved to have won this one here and not go down the road tomorrow," Brunswick manager Kevin Marker said.
But Brunswick "came out a little flat and laid back" Saturday, according to Marker.
Montgomery County Lower had to win to keep its season alive and, in turn, was the hungrier and more desperate team.
It scored runs in each of its first four innings to build a 7-0 lead.
Brunswick scored its only run in the bottom of the fifth after catcher Jared Ricketts led off with a double and later scored.
Ricketts had four hits and a pair of RBIs in Brunswick's previous game against Montgomery County Upper, a 10-4 win that sent them into the tournament final.
But Brunswick struggled Saturday, mustering just five hits against Montgomery County Lower, in addition to playing some sloppy defense.
"We have to come out more focused [Sunday] and just be ready to go off the first pitch," Marker said. "You can't wait two to three innings and expect to win the game."
