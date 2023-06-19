THURMONT — The last three outs didn’t come quite so easy for Brunswick Railroaders Little League, looking to wrap up its third straight title in the Gregg Quedeweit Tournament of Champions.
The Cubs were in danger of letting the Montgomery County Lower Pirates pull off a sixth-inning comeback, as the tying run reached scoring position with one out. Manager Sue Johnson turned the ball over to Braeden Kean, the small but clutch right-hander who stepped into some of his tensest moments on a baseball diamond.
“I was definitely nervous because I’ve never been in a situation this …” he said, trailing off as he tried to find the words to describe the pressure.
But his next 14 pitches spoke for themselves.
Kean shut the door on the Pirates, finishing the contest with a whiff to secure a 4-2 win Monday at Leisner Field and another Tournament of Champions victory.
“Braeden always comes in clutch,” teammate Luke Stockman said.
Stockman was as well, stepping into his first time pitching in a championship game against a Pirates squad that also won the Dave Fogle tournament last Tuesday.
The right-hander didn’t have overpowering stuff, but he commanded the zone to force weaker contact. Stockman also got help from his defense, including a diving catch by left fielder Jake Lilly in the sixth.
The start served as the culmination of Stockman’s breakthrough season, which he said was a major improvement all around from prior years when he didn’t make as much of an impact. He quieted a strong lineup across 5 1-3 innings, scattering three hits and striking out five while allowing a pair of unearned runs.
“I was ready to go out there and dominate. Just pitch strikes and get through the game,” Stockman said.
He helped himself at the plate, too, with a third-inning RBI single that scored Timothy Gibson.
The Cubs got to the Pirates’ hard-throwing Freddie Sharman early. Catcher Matt Johnson touched up the right-hander for a triple in the game’s second at-bat, coming home on Calan Ricketts’ RBI double five pitches later.
“I tried to go deep, but I was late on it, so I decided to drive it to right field, and I just needed 10 more feet for it to get over, but I got a triple,” Johnson said.
After the Pirates tied it on a miscue in the bottom of the frame, Kean responded with a bunt single to lead off the second inning, later scoring on a two-out error.
Ricketts then punctuated the Cubs’ offensive efforts with a Little League home run — on a single and two errors — in the fifth.
“That’s World Series speed [from Sharman], and we were hitting it,” Sue Johnson said.
The title carried additional weight for Johnson in her first year as a Majors manager.
She was one of the first girls to play Little League nationally in 1974, shortly after the passage of Title IX. That was in North Brunswick, New Jersey, nearly 50 years ago.
Now Johnson, also the President of the Frederick County Board of Education, is believed to be the first woman to manage a team to victory in the Tournament of Champions.
“For me to even get on the field was a fight. And so to be able to come out and have the privilege of coaching these kids 50 years later, you can’t put it in words,” she said. “It brings me such joy to help them become better people and better athletes.”
