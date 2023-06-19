Little League Final
Buy Now

From left: Brunswick Railroaders Little League Cubs players Timothy Gibson, Calan Ricketts, and Luke Stockman run with the championship banner following the Gregg Quedeweit Tournament of Champions final against the Montgomery County Little League-Lower Pirates at Leisner Field in Thurmont on Monday. Brunswick defeated Montgomery County 4-2.

Little League Final

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

THURMONT — The last three outs didn’t come quite so easy for Brunswick Railroaders Little League, looking to wrap up its third straight title in the Gregg Quedeweit Tournament of Champions.

The Cubs were in danger of letting the Montgomery County Lower Pirates pull off a sixth-inning comeback, as the tying run reached scoring position with one out. Manager Sue Johnson turned the ball over to Braeden Kean, the small but clutch right-hander who stepped into some of his tensest moments on a baseball diamond.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription