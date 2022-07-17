Brunswick Little League rallied from a five-run deficit Sunday in Bethesda to win its first District 2 11-12 Little League championship since 2013.
Owen Nugent delivered a much-needed power surge by blasting a pair of home runs for Brunswick, including the game-winning, two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning on the first pitch that he saw, in a 7-6, extra-innings win over defending state champion Montgomery County (Lower County).
After falling to Montgomery County Lower, 7-1, on its home-field Saturday, Brunswick rallied from an early 5-0 deficit to claim this winner-take-all game for the District 2 title and a trip to the state Little League tournament.
The state tournament kicks off Saturday in Perryville. Brunswick will take on District 1 champion Conococheague at 9 a.m. in its first game in the double-elimination event.
Brunswick’s dramatic rally against Montgomery County Lower began in the fifth inning when Nugent, Austin Loveless, Jack Wilt and Jared Ricketts all singled to cut the lead to 5-3.
Then, in the bottom of the sixth, with one runner on base and two outs, Nugent delivered a 1-2 pitch over the right centerfield fence to tie the score at five and send the game to extra innings.
Nugent led the offense with three hits, while Cole Renn added two hits for Brunswick. Renn also made numerous run-saving plays at shortstop to lead the defensive effort.
Neither team scored in the seventh. So, each team began the eighth with a runner on second.
Montgomery County was able to score one run in the top of the eighth before the Railroader defense shut the door.
In the bottom of the eighth, with Henry Maeshiro on base, Nugent drove the first pitch over the left centerfield for the walkoff home run that claimed District 2 title. He was mobbed by his teammates at home plate in celebration.
On the mound, Austin Loveless worked the first three and two thirds innings for Brunswick, surrendering three runs on three hits with three strikeouts.
Wilt came in to pick up the win on the mound, pitching four and one third innings, scattering seven hits and striking out one.
Brunswick last won a 11-12 Maryland State Little League championship in 2010 in Salisbury.
Heartbreakers open with shutout win
The Frederick Heartbreakers opened the USA Softball Gold National Championships in Oklahoma City with a 7-0 victory Sunday over the Northwest Sidewinders.
Madison Taylor and Kayla Pilson combined to throw the shutout. Taylor, a Salisbury University recruit tossed four innings and allowed just two hits while striking out four.
Then, Pilson came in and pitched three innings of relief.
After Madison Lepeonka doubled in the first inning to give Frederick a 2-0 lead, the Heartbreakers broke the game open with a four-run fourth inning.
The Heartbreakers finished with nine hits and didn’t commit an error in the field.
Kayla Talbert and Gracie Nelson each had two hits to lead the offensive charge for the Heartbreakers.
