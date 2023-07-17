At team dinners, FC Frederick soccer coach Hector Uribe asks the restaurant staff for a serving tray.
That is where all the phones of his players will stay until everyone is finished eating.
For a group of teenage boys and girls, this can be akin to a somewhat traumatic experience and induce separation anxiety.
“The very first time, it was a difficult situation, I think, for all of the girls,” Uribe said. “They were like, ‘Really?’ I was like, ‘Really. You can’t use your phones while you are eating. I don’t care if you want to take a picture of your food. It’s food. Talk to the person next to you and ask how their food is. You know, socialize.’”
Already a tight-knit group, the 15U girls team at FC Frederick has grown even closer through these phone-less team functions.
“We were able to engage with one another better than we would have with our phones,” said Molly Ward, a center-back defensive player for the team who attends Linganore High School. “I think it helps to know who you are playing with.”
And that bond has propelled the FC Frederick 15U girls through a remarkable three-year run that culminates this week in Orlando, Florida, at the Disney/ESPN Wide World of Sports complex for the U.S. Youth Soccer national championships.
“They have won the State Cup and back-to-back League Cups. They have won regionals and numerous league tournaments,” Uribe said. “The only championship this team hasn’t won is nationals. And now we are in position to get that opportunity ... The pinnacle of youth soccer is winning a national title.”
FC Frederick will open the 16-team national championships at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday against a team from Kansas City, Missouri.
It’s a mini-World Cup style event. All of the teams are divided into four groups of four and play the other three teams in their group over the span of three days.
The top two teams in each group advance to the quarterfinals and are seeded based on their group-stage results. The quarterfinals will be played Friday, followed by the semifinals on Saturday. The championship match is Sunday.
These 15U girls are just the second team in FC Frederick’s broad offering of boys and girls teams over the last 20 years to qualify for the U.S. Youth Nationals.
“The fact we are able to go to nationals has become surreal for a lot of girls. I think everyone is so excited,” Ward said. “We have been playing together for years. We are not just friends on the field. We are friends outside of the sport, too.”
Handing over their phones at the first team dinner was indeed a jarring moment for Ward and her teammates.
“Definitely. I know a lot of girls were looking at each other and were like, ‘What the heck is going on?’” Ward said.
But now, the policy has become so ingrained at team functions over the last three years that nobody is really fazed by it anymore.
“We know the drill,” Ward said.
Uribe has drawn lots of plaudits for what he has been able to accomplish with this group, on and off the field.
Last year, the Maryland State Youth Soccer Association named him its Coach of the Year, making him the first FC Frederick Coach to achieve the honor.
But people have been equally impressed with his phone policy.
“Some parents were like, ‘I don’t know how you were able to do that. They don’t ever give up their phones,’” he said.
At one Italian restaurant, the manager remarked to him, “Man, I wish I could do that with my employees.”
Uribe also implements this policy with the boys team he coaches for FC Frederick.
Asked if this was an easier sell than with the girls team, he said, “You’d be surprised.”
The reason he does it?
“It’s not like the good old days when people would just sit around and socialize and ask each other how their day is going, or how their family is and so forth,” he said. “Now it’s about what’s the latest TikTok video. We’ve got Instagram. What pictures are being placed on Instagram? And who are they following?
“I am trying to get them back to just being social and getting to know their teammates away from their phone. It’s so much easier to send a text message or make comments about a certain thing through social media than it is to actually say something to somebody’s face.
“The very first time [without phones] was a bit of a shocker for all of them. But, after that, it becomes a part of who we are.”
