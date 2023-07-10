THURMONT — Jeff Kuhn stocked his roster full of pitching for the District 2 10-12 Little League Tournament.
“You need options,” Thurmont’s coach said.
Thurmont has one of the biggest rosters in the tournament with 14 players, and 12 of them are capable of taking the mound when needed.
One of them is 12-year-old Bradley Goddard, who intrigued Kuhn with his delivery.
“He kind of tucks the ball away a little bit, and the batter doesn’t see it till the last second when he releases the ball,” Kuhn said of Goddard. “It throws [the batter] off. I umpired a few games with him pitching, and was impressed. It’s a unique delivery. I liked it.”
Goddard flummoxed Four County with that same delivery in Monday’s elimination game. After two shaky innings for Thurmont, he entered in the third inning and locked things down for his team, striking out four and allowing just two hits over three scoreless innings of work in what became a 17-4, five-inning victory.
Thurmont (2-1 in the tournament) lived to see another game, and will host Montgomery County Little League-Upper at 6 p.m. Tuesday in another elimination game.
“It was really fun,” Goddard said of the victory over Four County. “I think our team performed well.”
Thurmont needed 54 pitches to get through the first two innings, as Four County scored four times and sent 14 batters to the plate.
Goddard got through the final three innings with just 35. He faced 11 batters and retired nine of them, giving Thurmont exactly what it needed.
“Bradley did awesome,” Kuhn said. “He just threw strikes tonight. He did really well. I was really proud of him.”
Thurmont also brought its bats, as the team finished with 15 hits. All but one of the 14 kids had a hit, and four had multiple hits, including Goddard, who had a pair of RBI singles.
Bracen Webb’s ground-rule double scored two runs in a five-run fifth inning for Thurmont.
Since falling to Brunswick 6-4 in the tournament opener with the bases loaded in the final inning, Thurmont has outscored Frederick National and Four County by a combined score of 31-8 in subsequent victories to stay alive.
“All of the practice,” Goddard said. “We have been in the cages a lot and really learned to square up the ball.”
Elsewhere on Monday, Montgomery County Little League-Lower beat Brunswick 9-1 and is now the lone unbeaten team remaining in the District 2 10-12 Tournament.
Meanwhile, Montgomery County-Upper eliminated East Frederick with a 19-2 victory.
Brunswick will face the winner of Tuesday’s game between Thurmont and Montgomery County-Upper. That game will be played on Wednesday.
Follow Greg Swatek on Twitter: @greg_swatek
