Two local champions will be crowned this weekend to cap an altered Little League baseball season that played out over the past few months in Frederick County.
The District 2 Little League Showcase began on Oct. 16 and includes 18 teams from around the county for ages 9-12.
Once the traditional season got wiped out by the novel coronavirus pandemic, most local little leagues adjusted to offer an expanded fall season. Then, the showcase tournament was organized by the local district to make up for the loss of the summer all-star campaign.
“This showcase is really a celebration of everything that has gone into giving our local youth a safe opportunity to play baseball this year,” said Jana Wagoner, the information officer for Brunswick Little League, in an email to the News-Post. “It has been quite the undertaking, but with a lot of dedicated players and volunteers, we have been able to make it happen.”
There are two divisions in the showcase, each broken into two pools, with the National serving as the upper tier of eight teams and American serving as the secondary tier of 10.
The semifinals are scheduled for Thursday, starting with the American division. Frederick National (4-0) plays host to Frederick American’s Elks (2-2), while Thurmont Little League’s Twins (3-1) and Orioles (3-1) face off.
In the National division semifinals on Friday, Brunswick Little League’s Orioles (3-0) and Reds (2-1) meet, while Frederick National’s Lions (1-2) play host to Brunswick’s Cubs (2-1).
All semifinals are at 6:15 p.m.
The finals will be held Saturday at locations to be determined. The American final will be played at 11 a.m.; the National final is at 2 p.m.
