The annual road to Williamsport, Pennsylvania, begins Saturday for six Frederick County Little League teams with the start of the District 2 tournament.
Brunswick Railroaders Little League hosts Thurmont Little League, while Mountain Valley Little League travels to Four County Little League to open play. Frederick National Little League and East Frederick Little League head to Montgomery County to play teams from the Upper and Lower divisions, respectively.
