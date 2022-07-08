Six Frederick County Little League teams will begin their quest to reach Williamsport this Saturday as the District 2 tournament kicks off.
Thurmont Little League will host Brunswick Railroaders Little League at 9 a.m. Saturday, while East Frederick Little League travels to Mountain Valley Little League at 3 p.m.
Frederick National Little League and Four County Little League head to Montgomery County to play their games at noon and 6 p.m., respectively.
The double-elimination tournament concludes next Thursday or Friday, with the winner advancing to the state tournament in Perryville.
