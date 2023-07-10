It’s been 19 years since Frederick County Babe Ruth sent a baseball team to a Babe Ruth World Series.
Back in 2004, FCBR won the Middle Atlantic Regional Tournament to reach the 14-year-old Ruth Series. Since then, the county has not had a team make it back to one of Babe Ruth Ruth Baseball’s premier events.
This year, Frederick County’s 14-year-old squad hopes to end that 19-year drought when it begins play on Wednesday at the Middle Atlantic Regionals in Altoona, Pennsylvania.
“We’ve got an awesome group of boys on this team,” Frederick County manager Todd Flanagan said of his 15-player roster. “This is an experienced group of dedicated, hard-working players.”
FCBR opens play in the regionals at Altoona at 7 p.m., on Wednesday against host Altoona Babe Ruth. FCBR then faces the Pennsylvania state champion at 1 p.m on Thursday before closing out pool play against Northern New Jersey at 1 p.m. on Friday.
The top two teams in each pool advance to semifinal-round games on Saturday, with the regional title game set for Sunday.
Flanagan is in his first year of coaching and managing in the FCBR program. His previous coaching experience on the youth and amateur baseball levels in North Carolina has given him much insight into how to teach youngsters the fundamentals of the game.
That kind of experience has transcended into a strong 14-year-old team this year, but the road to Altoona wasn’t an easy one. FCBR went 2-1 in the state tournament at Urbana Regional Park, defeating Upper Montgomery Athletic Club for the state crown, 5-4.
“We played some tough games against them,” Flanagan said. “We made some key plays to win the games. All of the games were close.”
FCBR features a good mix of hitting and pitching. In the win over UMAC, Cooper Bel’s pitching in the clutch shut down UMAC’s comeback effort, Flanagan said.
Other key pitchers for FCBR include Connor Smith, Ryan Schattel and Robbie Bishop. “Overall, our pitching looks good,” Flanagan said. “Ninety percent of our players can pitch.”
If there are any weaknesses on this team, it’s probably the ability to play a lot of games in a short period of time. “We have to get used to playing that multi-game format,” he said.
Should things come together as Flanagan hopes, the chances of FCBR making it to the 14-year-old Ruth Series, which begins on Aug. 3 at Fredericksburg, Virginia, are realistic.
The 15U Babe Ruth All Stars lost this weekend in the state championship 4-3. The game went 17 innings!
