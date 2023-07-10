It’s been 19 years since Frederick County Babe Ruth sent a baseball team to a Babe Ruth World Series.

Back in 2004, FCBR won the Middle Atlantic Regional Tournament to reach the 14-year-old Ruth Series. Since then, the county has not had a team make it back to one of Babe Ruth Ruth Baseball’s premier events.

fredneck

The 15U Babe Ruth All Stars lost this weekend in the state championship 4-3. The game went 17 innings!

