Displaying its trademark resilience until the final out of its season, Frederick National Little League certainly made things interesting Thursday night.
National chopped a seven-run deficit to two in its final at-bat before falling to Montgomery County (Lower County) 8-6 in a Maryland District 2 11-12 Little League elimination-bracket game.
On Tuesday, National got its bats going to stave off elimination in a 15-5 victory over Four County. It did in again in the top of the sixth Thursday, raising hope that it could find a way to keep its season alive.
“To get this far, the resilience, the drive, at the beginning of the season, I wasn’t sure what we would end up with,” National coach Eric Hood said. “To know that we ended up as one of the top four teams in the district, I am so proud of them.”
Frederick National finished the District 2 tournament at 2-2. It opened with a 2-1 win over Montgomery County (Lower) before falling to Brunswick.
“This team symbolizes a lot in its courage and its fight,” said Frederick National shortstop and No. 2 hitter Brian Wright, who finished Thursday’s game with three hits and drove in a run.
Montgomery County (Lower), meanwhile, advanced to face rival Montgomery County (Upper County) on Friday in the final elimination-bracket game of the tournament.
The winner will face unbeaten Brunswick (3-0) at 6 p.m. Saturday and hope to force a winner-take-all game Sunday.
Brunswick would have to lose twice to the same team this weekend to be denied the District 2 championship. It can claim the title with a win Saturday.
“We are ready,” Montgomery County (Lower) coach Mike Egan said. “We have deep pitching. I think that’s what it comes down to. Our bats are here. Our bats are alive. We have to keep our pitching [going].”
With its season on the line, Montgomery County (Lower) scored four runs in the first inning and four more in the third to grab an 8-1 lead over Frederick National.
Montgomery County (Lower) was technically the home team, based on a coin flip, even though the game was played on Frederick National’s Field.
In the top of the sixth, Darnell Whims got the five-run rally started for National with a leadoff walk.
Following a couple of errors and a hit-by-pitch, Wright and Carson Hood closed the gap to 8-6 with a run-scoring single and an RBI double, respectively.
Montgomery County reliever James Park was able to record a final strikeout to end the game.
“They gave us a couple of opportunities, and we took advantage of them,” Hood said of the late rally by his team. “We had some timely hitting. You can’t ask for more than that.”
