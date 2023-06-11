Thurmont Little League’s Chance Kruger was locked in against Montgomery County Upper’s Nationals on Sunday at Frederick National’s Robert B. Staley Stadium.
Batting third in the lineup during Sunday’s semifinal game in the Dave Fogle Classic, Kruger, a second baseman, didn’t swing haphazardly at anything. He looked for the best pitches to hit.
“I saw a lot of good pitches,” the second baseman said.
His favorite pitches to go after are the fastballs and outside pitches. So, when Kruger saw those kinds of offerings coming his way, he was ready.
With a steady swing, Kruger was 4-for-4 against the Nationals, with two RBIs and a pair of stolen bases. His four hits were among 12 hits by Thurmont’s Warriors in a 12-4, five-inning win in the semifinal round.
The win puts the Warriors into Monday’s 6 p.m. championship game against Montgomery County Lower’s Pirates, also at Staley Stadium.
Monday’s winner gets an at-large bid to the Gregg Quedeweit Tournament of Champions, which Thurmont Little League is hosting, starting Friday at Leisner Field in Thurmont.
The Fogle Classic marks the start of the 2023 Little League Baseball and Softball Tournament season.
The Classic, formerly known as the Frederick City Little League Tournament, features the runner-up regular-season teams from across District 2, which encompasses Frederick, Carroll, Montgomery and Howard Counties.
The Warriors went 11-5, good enough for second place in the regular season standings and a qualifying spot at the Fogle Classic. The Warriors reached Sunday’s semifinal round with a 6-4 win over Frederick National’s Civitan on Saturday.
Thurmont jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the second inning, thanks to a two-run triple from Bracen Webb and an RBI groundout from Jason Day.
The Nationals enjoyed a brief, 4-3 lead in the top of the third before the Warriors scored four in the bottom of the third to go in front. Thurmont did not trail again.
The Warriors tacked on four more runs in the fourth and one in the fifth.
The game was called after five innings because of the mercy rule (eight runs after five innings for the Fogle Classic).
Kruger knows Monday’s game with the Pirates won’t be easy. The Pirates, behind a five-inning no-hitter from Matthew Perez, blanked East Frederick 8-0 in Sunday’s other semifinal game.
“Hopefully, we can go out with a ‘W.’” Kruger said. “The Pirates hit the ball a lot and they run the bases a lot.”
Bradley Goddard, Desean Brown and Webb all had three hits for the Warriors. William Hahs had two hits for the Nationals.
Follow Greg Swatek on Twitter: @greg_swatek
