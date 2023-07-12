BRUNSWICK — Brunswick Little League manager Jason Ricketts loves that, on any given day, someone new on his team can rise to the occasion and lead the way.
For Wednesday’s District 2 10-12 consolation-bracket final, that just so happened to be Luke Stockman.
Facing a formidable Thurmont lineup in an elimination game, Stockman nearly tossed a complete game. He threw 85 of the 87 pitches Brunswick needed to dispatch Thurmont 10-3 and advance to face the winner’s bracket champion, Montgomery County Little League-Lower, at 6 p.m. Thursday in Chevy Chase.
Once Stockman hit the 85-pitch limit, teammate Luke Wagoner, the leadoff man who reached base four times Wednesday, came in and needed two pitches to produce the game-ending double play.
“I pitched good. Then, I got really tired and then he came in and helped,” Stockman said of Wagoner.
Stockman and Wagoner quieted a Thurmont lineup that had scored 48 runs over three previous elimination games following a 6-4 loss to Brunswick in the opening game of the tournament.
Thurmont, benefitting from some defensive miscues, scored twice in the first inning against Stockman to take a 2-1 lead. But it did not score again until the fifth inning when more errors helped lead to another run.
“Just always come ready to pitch,” Stockman said. “Stay loose and go out there and battle.”
Meanwhile, the Brunswick offense produced a couple of big innings to take control, scoring four times in the third inning and five times in the fifth.
In addition to Wagoner sparking the offense by getting on base, Calan Ricketts, the manager’s son, drove in a pair of runs with a single in the third, and Jaden Purks led off the big fifth inning with a solo home run to right-center field.
“It was a tough loss tonight,” Thurmont manager Jeff Kuhn said. “Brunswick hit the ball very well tonight. We fought the whole time. Our bats weren’t as hot as they had been the last three games, and theirs were. That made the difference.”
Kuhn added that his kids were “super resilient” for winning three elimination games and finishing the tournament with a winning record (3-2), and they showed a lot of heart.
“It’s tough playing in the heat, back-to-back, day after day,” he said. “I am real proud of them. They are going to do big things when they get into high school and all of that.”
Brunswick (3-1 in the tournament so far) faces a major challenge in order to win another District 2 title.
It must beat unbeaten Montgomery County-Lower twice in order to do it.
On Monday, Brunswick went to Chevy Chase and fell to Montgomery County-Lower 9-1. That raised Montgomery County-Lower’s run differential to 49-1 over the course of its three games in the tournament.
If Brunswick does win Thursday, Friday’s winner-take-all game for the District 2 title will be played at 6 p.m. at Brunswick.
“We know we have a really, really tough opponent tomorrow. But we are going to give them all we got,” Jason Ricketts said. “We’ve got to make the plays we are supposed to make and hit the ball. If we do that, everything will be fine.”
Follow Greg Swatek on Twitter: @greg_swatek
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.