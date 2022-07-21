BRUNSWICK — There’s one voice that always rises above the rest in the Brunswick Railroaders Little League dugout.
“Brunswick on three!” shortstop Henry Maeshiro yelled at the conclusion of Thursday’s practice, drawing the attention of the few parents who sat around to watch.
Maeshiro, one of the Railroaders’ smallest players, has an outsized and bright personality, becoming his team’s vocal and energetic leader in his first year on the squad.
He’s someone Brunswick counts on to keep it in games, and he embraces that role.
“I just like yelling, and I like being in front of people,” Maeshiro said.
His teammates appreciate it, too.
“When we’re down, he just cheers so much and just gets us up,” Railroaders pitcher Jack Wilt said. “When we’re taking it out, he just yells so loud, I can barely hear.”
“Sometimes hurts your eardrums,” Brunswick infielder Jacob Marker deadpanned.
It’s helped the Railroaders immensely, as they reached the Maryland State Little League tournament for the first time since 2013. Brunswick opens play at 9 a.m. Saturday in Perryville against Conococheague Little League.
Getting to this point may not have been possible without Maeshiro’s positivity.
In Sunday’s win-or-go-home district title game, the Railroaders trailed by five runs in the fourth inning, their Williamsport dreams fading. But Maeshiro didn’t let the situation drag down his teammates.
“I like making these guys laugh whenever they’re tense,” he said.
“He’s always the person who keeps us up,” Brunswick infielder Austin Loveless said.
That spirit rallied the Railroaders, who stormed back to tie the game and later walk it off, both on Owen Nugent’s home runs.
The squad never gets too down thanks to Maeshiro, but their chemistry helps, too.
Many on this year’s squad are participating in a state tournament for the second consecutive year, as the 9-11 Little League team — which included Maeshiro — won states in 2021. The majority of that team moved up to the 10-12 level this year, and so with it came camaraderie and success.
“All these guys get along really well,” assistant coach Nick Wilt said. “Off the field, they’re all friends, so it makes it a lot easier on the field.”
This weekend, that will manifest as time spent together at the hotel swimming pool and team dinners following their early morning games. And they hope it continues beyond these next few days, as Brunswick hopes to be playing in Perryville for a while.
The double-elimination tournament could run as late as next Friday, barring rainouts, and if the Railroaders keep up their winning ways, they could be headed to the Mid-Atlantic Region Tournament for the first time since 2010.
It’s one step closer to Williamsport, Pennsylvania, and the ultimate prize of the Little League World Series.
And there’s one big, booming voice that is helping carry them there.
