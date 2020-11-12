Returning to the gym in late June, Frederick Gymnastics Club athletes resumed training regimens that had come to a sudden halt months earlier because of the coronavirus pandemic-related shutdown.
But the very meets that inspire them to train so hard, in hopes that their hard-earned skills will impress judges and deliver good showings, were not being held because restrictions meant to combat COVID-19 were still in place.
“They usually go to the state convention centers, where there’s multiple teams that they’re able to compete against,” said Larraine Morales, Frederick Gymnastics Club’s communications director and Xcel program head coach. “And that wasn’t going to be a possibility.”
So, gymnastics officials in this region turned to a tool used by countless people and groups looking to find some semblance of normalcy during the pandemic — technology.
Zoom video conferencing would be utilized to hold a virtual gymnastics meet.
Rather than congregate at a venue to battle each other, gymnastics clubs would use Zoom breakout rooms to compete from their own gyms.
And instead of sitting together behind a mat-side table, judges would be in remote locations, using Zoom to watch gymnasts give their all in floor routines and on the vault, bars and beam.
Maryland State Gymnastics chair Beth Renwick was instrumental in developing this concept, and the Frederick Gymnastics Club (FGC) played a huge role in implementing that plan when it hosted a virtually sanctioned meet on Oct. 25. Fifty-three gymnasts from four competitive gyms participated in the meet, which was for gymnasts in levels 3 through 8 and in Xcel levels of bronze, silver, gold, platinum and diamond.
“We were the very first one to actually run and host one of those meets in the country,” Morales said of FGC. “It went really well. We had some technical errors, but we handled it really well. It lasted four hours, which is the normal time of a competition.”
These days, anything close to normal is welcome, especially for young gymnasts who saw the pandemic completely disrupt their trademark devotion to the sport. Gymnasts looking to climb the gymnastics level ladder, with 10 being the pinnacle, typically train up to 22 hours a week.
While Xcel gymnasts typically train about seven to 12 hours a week, freeing them up to participate in other sports and activities, they nonetheless rely on that regimen to hone their skills.
“When we went to quarantine in March of this year, gymnastics stopped cold turkey, and with our sport, it’s a year-round sport,” Morales said. “So by these kids stopping exactly what they loved to do, that was a big change in their life. And in gymnastics, when you take a break like that, it’s really hard to get back into the skill set that you were at when you left gymnastics.”
Aside from Renwick, Morales said others who helped put on the virtually sanctioned meet included meet director Kristina Strait, assistant meet director Whitney Joseph, Devaughn Bittle (who helped with technical issues), camera and technical operator Luke Mulhern and FGC owners Pam and Marty Mulhern.
Fittingly, ideas for creating a virtual meet were bandied about via Zoom sessions, according to Morales, who is on the state board for Maryland Gymnastics.
“Every week, we met with the owners, every Sunday on a Zoom call, and this is a discussion that we started,” Morales said. “The state of Maryland kind of paved the way with USA Gymnastics with the program in general across the United States to find a way to give these kids a competition season.”
She said they tested methods for a couple months.
“And USA Gymnastics finally sanctioned the competition,” said Morales, adding that meant the meet was official, making it the first of its kind in the nation.
Thanks to virtual meets, gymnasts don’t have to risk coming into contact with athletes from other areas. Gymnastics lends itself to such an approach because competitors don’t engage each other directly during competition like, say, athletes who play basketball, softball, volleyball and the like.
“It’s a big deal because there’s a lot of different areas in the United States where these kids aren’t able to leave their gyms,” Morales said. “So this gives them an opportunity to compete against other gymnasts and still be competitive within their own gym, not having to go outside of their gym.”
Likewise, video feeds negate the need for judges to be in the building with gymnasts they’re evaluating, and technology also allows them to enter their verdicts in a timely manner almost as if they were on site.
“Each judge had an iPad, and they were able to link in on that iPad and enter the score, and then it was able to update in ProScore within like 10 minutes,” Morales said.
Officials strived to make the virtual meet as close to a conventional in-person meet as possible. The national anthem was played, and gymnasts were introduced to judges, and spectators could watch virtually. Of course, awards couldn’t be presented because competitors were in various locations, but that didn’t detract from the meet’s competitive environment.
“Kids said they felt that they were nervous, like it was a real competition. They were happy to be doing what they love,” Morales said. “They train all year long for the opportunity to compete, and so we’re glad we’re able to facilitate that in any way.”
Being sanctioned, the Oct. 25 competition allowed participants to qualify for the state meet. While the particulars of that meet are still uncertain because of the virus, there now might be another option.
“States might actually be virtual this year after what we’ve started with Maryland and in our region,” Morales said. “It actually might be what we do all year long for every single level.”
