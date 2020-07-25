Some games will start weeks earlier.
The scoreboard will be turned on, a sign that contests are competitive instead of merely developmental.
There will be a postseason tournament, giving players some semblance of high-stakes play.
And as a precursor, there are sandlot games, where kids pick their own teams and serve as their own umpires.
These are some of the methods Frederick County Little Leagues are using to enhance their fall seasons after the coronavirus pandemic prevented them from competing in the spring and summer, when in-house games and, later, all-star tournaments were canceled.
Even now, the health crisis continues to affect youth baseball.
“What we’re finding is, people are so undecided about whether they want their child to participate in any type of spring sport or fall sport, and then also the lingering unknowns about whether football’s going to play, soccer,” Brunswick Little League president Amy Dinges said. “So, our registration numbers aren’t what we had hoped they would be, but we’re still moving forward to do a more robust fall season than we have done in the past.”
After baseball activity came to a halt because of the pandemic-related shutdown, a plan was devised for the eventual return of Little League Baseball in District 2, which includes Frederick County Little Leagues.
“We worked with our district,” Thurmont Little League president Keith Myers said. “Administrators put together a return-to-play plan, all the leagues had to get that put together, get it approved by Little League on how we’re doing social distancing, how we’re doing dugout usage, concession stand usage, bathrooms ...”
By now, many Little League players have been practicing, a phase that kicked in after some participated in virtual training. Some have also been playing games, be they regular contests or informal, sandlot events, like the one played at Frederick National Little League on Friday night.
“The first 20 kids to sign up, come out and they basically they play a sandlot game,” Frederick National president Michael Kline said. “The kids pick the teams, they umpire the game themselves. Coaches are there just to help with the social distancing thing. We did that last Friday night, and it worked out great.”
Aside from practice, that type of activity is a stepping stone to traditional Little League games, which local leagues plan to play throughout the fall. Aside from in-house competition, interleague games are planned, in some cases providing opportunities for leagues that don’t have numbers to support in-house play.
Earlier this week, Myers said Thurmont was finishing up a slate of sandlot games and gearing up for the real thing.
“We’re picking our teams Sunday and start practicing on Monday, and we’re hoping to have our first game on August the 8th,” he said. “Our fall season normally starts in September, so we’re starting about three weeks earlier than normal to get some games in.”
And aside from playing teams from other Frederick County leagues, a tournament for District 2 teams is planned. Granted, the winner won’t get to advance to any sort of state tournament, like in typical years.
“We’re going to do like a district playoffs at the major level, and then with the possibility of the District 2 winner would then play perhaps the District 1,” said Dinges, referring the Washington County’s district. “Kind of do a semi-version of some type of all-star play, again for the kids to get some tournament type of play.”
When games are played, one of the most noticeable fall tweaks will be enhanced competitiveness.
“We don’t turn the scoreboard on, and it’s more or less a running batting order, and we rotate kids through positions,” Dinges said of games in past falls. “And so somebody who doesn’t get a chance to play, let’s say the infield, would get that chance. We rotate pitchers.”
That will change this fall, at least for major division, which is for players aged 9 to 12 at Brunswick.
“What we’re going to do in the fall at the major level is, we’re going to keep score,” said Dinges, who said major division games were slated to start Aug. 8. “It’s going to be competitive so that we give those graduating 12-year-olds some sendoff for their 12-year-old year.”
“We’d play [fall] games, but it’s sort of like a modified ... the lineup would switch every inning, there are new kids pitching every inning,” Kline said. “[This year] it’s going to be more like the spring where it’s more of a competitive environment. The rules are more like what a typical spring season would be.”
While local major divisions have attracted plenty of players, a lack of numbers at other age levels might prevent in-house games or, in some cases, regular games from being played.
Fall sports such as football and soccer, assuming they will be offered on the youth level this year, cut down on a baseball league’s numbers. That very conflict could cut into Frederick National’s numbers, although Kline said the league’s major division will likely have four teams, just as it does in the spring.
“I coach one of the teams, and my entire team has been coming out for these practices, so I’m anticipating they’re all going to be playing in the fall,” Kline said. “Again, it also depends on what some of the other sports are doing, as well. If football doesn’t happen, we’re going to probably get kids who would’ve typically did their fall sport as football.”
Brunswick’s junior and senior teams, both for teenage players, have also been practicing, but their schedules need filling.
“We’re actively seeking leagues for them to play because we wouldn’t be able to run an in-house [schedule],” Dinges said.
Also, she said Brunswick is working with other leagues in the district to offer tee ball and coach-pitched minor league baseball.
“Our younger levels are struggling with numbers, and our softball program is struggling,” Dinges said. “But we’re still going to do something. Even if it’s like a more instructional type of program that we typically run. For those groups in the fall, we’re moving forward for those that want to play.”
Earlier this week, Myers said Thurmont expected to have about 100 players for the fall.
“We just finished up our board meeting tonight, and we’re down about 40 kids in all,” he said. “That’s from tee ball through intermediate [11-13 years old, played on a 50/70 field].”
By mid-August, Brunswick expected all of its teams to be in full swing. And the league plans to host the Garel L. Hauver Memorial Tournament, which couldn’t’ be played because of the pandemic earlier this year.
“Since we weren’t able to do that in the spring, our plan is to run that tournament over Labor Day weekend,” Dinges said. “So, we’ve got invitations out to some of the leagues to register for that.”
Likewise, Thurmont plans to do something for the spring — play some games at Emmitsburg.
“We’re going to still try to do that this fall,” Myers said. “They have not had Little League Baseball up there for a while, so we worked with the town, Frank Davis, one of the commissioners, spearheaded it, and we’re looking forward to that.”
At Frederick National, another remnant of spring will be team names.
“We’re going to have our regular sponsored teams instead of just a general Frederick National,” Kline said.
By now, administrators, coaches and players are familiar with precautions they must take to deal with the pandemic.
Myers said at Thurmont, about three players would be allowed in the dugout. The others would have to stand elsewhere, apart from each other, a task made much easier by the abundance of space at the league’s complex.
Kline said they’ll make sure players don’t stash their athletic bags and gear near those that belong to others. He said players are encouraged to wear masks, although they are optional. He plans to wear a mask when close to kids but could remove when at a distance and yelling out instructions in the field.
Players will also be asked about their health when they arrive.
“Every kid that comes in signs in each time, we would not typically do anything like that,” Kline said. “It’s going pretty well. The kids take it as seriously as the adults do, so if the adults are taking it serious, the kids are taking it serious.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.