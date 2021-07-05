LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
District 2 10-12 Tournament
Brunswick and Montgomery County Lower reached the winners bracket final of the double-elimination tournament with wins Monday.
Host Brunswick defeated Thurmont 3-1, while MCLL-Lower defeated Frederick American 15-0.
Brunswick hosts MCLL-Lower at 6 p.m. Wednesday for the right to advance to Friday’s championship game.
Frederick American drops into the elimination bracket, where it will face Frederick National, a 12-1 winner over Mountain Valley, at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Frederick National’s Robert B. Staley Stadium.
Thurmont hosts MCLL-Upper in an elimination-round game at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
MCLL-Upper ousted East Frederick 16-4 on Monday.
