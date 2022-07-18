Former Frederick Keys Jorel Ortega and Jonah Tong were selected in the Major League Baseball Draft on Monday.
Ortega, a 6-foot, 195-pound infielder, was selected in the sixth round (No. 174 overall) by the Minnesota Twins, while Tong, a 6-foot-1, 180-pound pitcher, was taken in the seventh round (209th overall) by the New York Mets.
Tong, a Markham, Ontario native, is committed to play baseball at North Dakota State University. He made four appearances for the Keys this season, including three starts. Over 11 2/3 innings, he allowed 14 earned runs on 14 hits. He struck out 14 and walked 10.
Meanwhile, Ortega, who played for the University of Tennessee this season, batted .326 for the Keys in 2021 with 14 hits and 14 RBIs.
The Keys are midway through their second season in the Major League Baseball Draft League.
Ortega and Tong are the eighth and ninth players with connections to the Keys to be drafted over the two seasons, following the seven that were drafted last season.
The draft continues Tuesday with rounds 11-20.
Heartbreakers finish 3-0 in pool play
The Frederick Heartbreakers won two more games Monday to finish 3-0 in pool play and earn one of the six top seeds in the 28-team in the 18U USA Softball Gold National Championships in Oklahoma City heading into the double-elimination bracket portion of the event.
The Heartbreakers are trying to surpass their best finish in the event, which was 13th out of 56 teams in 2016.
On Monday, they beat KC Peppers 8-5 before earning a 3-2 victory over Oklahoma Exclusive 18U Premier Heights.
The Heartbreakers racked up 10 hits in the first game and eight hits in the second, including a home run by Ashlynn Routzahn.
Taylor Smith pitched the first game and picked up the win. She allowed two runs on one hit over five innings while striking out nine.
Madison Taylor pitched the second game for the Heartbreakers and gave up two runs on five hits while striking out six over seven innings to pick up the win.
