SOFTBALL
18U Gold National Championships
The Frederick Heartbreakers improved to 5-0 at the USA Softball 18U Gold National Championships in Oklahoma City on Wednesday with a 7-5 victory over the Georgia Impact.
The Heartbreakers got on the board in the first inning with a three-run home run by Haylee Hartman.
Hartman homered again the fifth to help put the game away after the Impact had scored three runs in the second inning.
Her home runs were part of a 12-hit effort for the Heartbreakers. Sydney Orndorff, Kara Watkins, Ashlynn Routzahn and Hartman all had two hits to lead the way.
Madison Taylor picked up another win in the double-elimination tournament for the Heartbreakers. She allowed four runs on four hits over three innings.
Taylor Smith recorded the last 12 outs for the Heartbreakers to pick up the save.
The Heartbreakers will next play the Wichita Mustangs at 11 a.m. Thursday.
BASEBALL
Keys players drafted
Ten current and former Frederick Keys players were selected in this week’s MLB Draft.
Jonah Tong (seventh round by the New York Mets), DJ Carpenter (14th round by the St. Louis Cardinals) and Geo Rivera Jr. (19th round by the Cleveland Guardians) represent the 2022 Keys who were chosen.
Seven players who were with Frederick in 2021 were also selected. Jorel Ortega went to the Minnesota Twins in the sixth round, Dylan Tebrake was taken by Mets in the eighth round and Evan Taylor was chosen by the Miami Marlins in the ninth round.
Later, TJ Czyz went to Oakland and Zach Dezenzo was picked by Houston, both in the 12th round. The Tampa Bay Rays took Roel Garcia in the 14th round, and Brendan Tinsman rounded out the selections by going to the Los Angeles Angels in the 20th round.
LACROSSE
Local players honored
Seven Frederick County lacrosse players received end-of-season honors from USA Lacrosse, led by All-Americans JT Harich (Brunswick) and Paul Garza (Walkersville).
Ellery Bowman (Middletown), Julia Harris (Middletown) and Matt Nichols (Tuscarora) earned All-Academic honors.
Walkersville’s Blake Shoemaker won the Bob Scott Award, which honors players for community service off the field. He led a drive to collect hygiene items for homeless students in the county. Middletown’s Bella Dos Santos earned the equivalent Jackie Pitts Award.
Each player represents the Western Maryland region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.