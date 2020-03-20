Area Little League and Babe Ruth Baseball teams are going to have to wait a little longer before they may resume practices in advance of a delayed season-opener.
Little League Baseball moved its original re-start date from April 6 to May 11, District 2 Administrator Tony Russo said on Thursday. A teleconference with all District 2 Little League presidents and assistant district administrators is scheduled for Friday.
Russo said he will brief all of his district officials with updates from Little League Baseball’s International Headquarters in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, during the teleconference.
Frederick City and Frederick County Babe Ruth League baseball teams also remain in a holding pattern, per orders from Babe Ruth League’s International Headquarters in Trenton, New Jersey.
Babe Ruth League International says on its website it supports decisions to suspend baseball and softball activities until local, state and federal restrictions are lifted.
