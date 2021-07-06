MLB DRAFT LEAGUE
Keys 9, Black Bears 5
Jake Plastiak hit a grand slam in the third inning, and the Frederick Keys stretched their winning streak to a season-high three games.
Plastiak’s grand slam was one of six hits for the Keys, who raised their record to 8-23-2. Shortstop Kevin Jimenez had two hits and drove in a run.
The Keys’ bullpen allowed just one run on three hits over the final five innings to seal the victory.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
District 2 10-12 Tournament
Frederick National remained alive in the elimination bracket of the tournament with a 6-3 win over Frederick Amercian on Tuesday at Robert B. Staley Stadium.
The win sends Frederick National into another elimination-round game, this time at Montgomery County-Upper at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
Frederick National and Brunswick are the only county teams left in the double-elimination tournament. Brunswick hosts MCLL-Lower in a winners’ bracket final at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, with that winner advancing to a potential championship game at 6 p.m. on Friday.
Kahlyssa Ramirez led Frederick National with a triple and a double. Sean Helmer and Caleb Donk also had doubles.
James Reinhardt had two hits with a double for Frederick American.
In the championship game of the state 10-12 Little League Softball tournament at Brunswick on Wednesday, Southern Maryland plays the District 8 champion for the state crown at 6 p.m. at Frye Field.
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
Frederick 10, Boonsboro 0
Francis Scott Post 11 remained unbeaten in the Western Maryland District by beating Boonsboro at McCurdy Field.
Jack Putnam had a triple and three RBIs for Frederick (7-4 overall, 5-0 district), and Tyler Prather had a double and three RBIs.
Starter Devon Coldren worked four innings for the win, striking out two.
