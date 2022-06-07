BASEBALL
Junior Legion
Woodsboro Post 282 14, Mt. Airy Post 191 7
Jayson Jenson went 4-for-5 with three RBIs to pace Woodsboro's win.
Diego Flores went 3-for-4 with four RBIs. Anthony Kinnamont added a pair of hits.
Pitcher Brody Nemoga went five innings, allowing three runs (one earned) with five strikeouts.
