BRUNSWICK — With the bases loaded and the game tied in the fourth inning, the Brunswick Railroaders Little League team turned to a fresh bat.
First baseman Michael Minnick, in off the bench after sitting for the first half of Monday’s game, had a chance to put his team ahead with his first swings of the day. And it took him only one to make an impact.
The lefty turned on a 1-0 fastball and dropped it down the right-field line, plating two runs before another came home on an errant throw. Minnick’s double lifted Brunswick to a 6-2 win over Frederick National Little League at Marvin E. Younkins Memorial Field, advancing in the winner’s bracket in the Maryland District 2 Little League Baseball Tournament.
“I was just looking to get a ball to the outfield to try and score a run, separate the game,” Minnick said.
Minnick was one of three Railroaders to sub in during the fourth as their coaches got all of their players in the game per Little League’s fair-play rules. Each one helped Brunswick break a 2-2 tie.
Catcher Braden Ahalt took a two-strike pitch back up the middle for a one-out single, kickstarting the rally. Two batters later, second baseman Luke Wagoner drew a walk to load the bases. Then, Minnick made his mark.
“We really needed those runs, and I capitalized on it,” Minnick said.
The first baseman then scored on Henry Maeshiro’s RBI groundout, giving the Railroaders their ultimate four-run margin.
It boosted starter Jack Wilt, who worked fast and varied his pitches to work through the Frederick National lineup. He scattered five hits and struck out five, allowing two runs and coming a third of an inning short of a complete game.
Wilt’s pitch count was low enough that manager Kevin Marker pulled him to save his arm for a potential district championship game on Friday.
“Just pitched to contact,” Wilt said. “I know I have a good defense out there.”
Frederick National got to Wilt a bit in the first few innings, as Darnell Whims tagged a solo home run in the second and Brian Wright scored on an error. That two-run lead evaporated in the bottom of the third on Maeshiro’s RBI triple and an error.
Then, Wilt found his groove, inducing easy contact for his defense. And the fresh bats came to the plate, with Minnick dealing the ultimate blow.
“We got a little momentum going into the next couple of games,” Wilt said.
Brunswick will host Montgomery County Little League (Upper County) at 6 p.m. Tuesday with a trip to the district championship on the line.
Frederick National will try to stay alive on the road against Four County Little League at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the elimination bracket.
