New Market resident Chase Magnelli traveled to Atlanta in early July to participate in the National Football Academies The Duel, which included a quarterback competition that pitted him against other rising seventh graders from different parts of the nation.
This was an invite-only event, so Magnelli could’ve taken pride in merely getting a chance to participate. But his ambition kicked in.
“I expected myself to win,” he said, “because I put my standards high, and I always want myself to win in everything I try to do.”
Coupled with his skills, that mindset helped Magnelli, 12, become The Duel Seventh Grade East champion, beating out other top-five finishers from Indiana, Kentucky and Tennessee.
The Duel East, which was held July 8-9, featured a development phase and a competition designed to measure all aspects of a quarterback’s ability, including decision making, speed, strength, stamina and position-specific skills. Quarterbacks in each grade level did everything from navigating obstacle courses to showing how far they could throw a football.
Magnelli won with a score of 74, which was one point ahead of the second-place finisher.
“Probably the thing I did the best was my accuracy,” Magnelli said. “That was one of the main things, rolling out, being able to be accurate.”
Magnelli qualified for The Duel last year.
“They have camps nationwide, and you pick a three-day camp to go to, and they do quarterback drills, teach them things,” said David Magnelli, who is Chase’s father. “And when they’re looking at them, they decide which kids they want to invite, and then they send out the invitations, and then they go from there.”
Chase Magnelli has been playing Linganore youth football since he was 6 years old, starting out in flag football, but his history as a quarterback isn’t nearly as long. He started out as a running back, but his arm convinced coaches to switch him to quarterback a couple years ago.
How did he cope with the transition?
“It might’ve been difficult at first because I never really played that position because I was always a running back,” Magnelli said. “But once I got the right training and stuff, I kept moving on from that and then expanding my level.”
He’s trained at the Quarterback Factory under Chris Baucia, where many other quarterbacks — everyone from Middletown High School grad and University of Albany’s Reese Poffenbarger to USC’s Caleb Williams — went to improve.
Magnelli, who also plays outside linebacker, hopes to play high school football in the future. In the meantime, he’s playing for the Linganore youth program’s JV division one team.
“Right now, it’s falling into place,” Magnelli said four days before the team’s season opener. “[I’m] helping my team out by being a quarterback and a leader.”
