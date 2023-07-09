BRUNSWICK — Sometimes, Liam Pothoff is a little too anxious at the plate. He’s not afraid to challenge an opposing pitcher when he steps into the batter’s box.
But it sort of hampered Pothoff on Saturday in Brunswick’s 6-4 win over Thurmont in the opening round of the District 2 Little League 10-12 Tournament. He struck out in his first-at bat and was hit by a pitch the second time around.
In order for Pothoff to be more effective against Montgomery County-Upper on Sunday in a winners’ bracket semifinal game, he was going to have to make a slight adjustment at the plate. Pothoff needed to stop chasing bad pitches.
“I wasn’t doing good on Saturday, had to be more patient at the plate today, relax, wait for a good pitch,” Pothoff said on Sunday. “Once I did that, things got better.”
Things actually got a lot better for Pothoff on Sunday. His revised patience paid big dividends for Brunswick.
Pothoff went 3-for-3 with a home run, a double and four RBIs. Brunswick went on to a 9-5 win at Marvin E. Younkins Memorial Stadium.
The win puts the defending District 2 champions into Monday’s winners’ bracket final, in which it must go on the road to face a potent MCLL-Lower squad at 6 p.m. in Bethesda. Brunswick and MCLL-Lower are the two undefeated teams left in the double-elimination tournament.
Monday’s winner earns a berth in Thursday’s 6 p.m. district championship game.
Brunswick manager Jason Ricketts agreed Pothoff’s improved patience on Sunday was a game-changer.
“Today, I told Liam to go up to the plate, not be so anxious,” Ricketts said. “He got some timely hits to get us back in the game and keep us in the game. He gave us a big spark.”
Brunswick trailed MCLL-Upper, 2-1, heading into the bottom of the second inning when Sean Finn drew a leadoff walk, which brought Pothoff to the plate. This time, he was going to wait for a good pitch.
After letting the count go to 3-1 against MCLL-Upper started Ben Becker, Pothoff connected with a fastball, sending it into the trees just beyond the fence in left-center field for a two-run homer.
“My coaches told me to wait on the ball,” Pothoff said. “It all came down to patience.”
Two innings later, Pothoff nearly had a second homer, but the ball dropped just shy of the left field fence for a double. In the fifth, Pothoff singled in a pair of runs.
Calen Ricketts, Luke Stockman and Cam Hayter each had two hits for Brunswick. Ricketts had a double among his two hits. As a team, Brunswick hammered out 12 hits.
While Brunswick had a good day at the plate on Sunday, it struggled with its pitching. Brunswick used four pitchers. Stockman got the win in relief, allowing one hit with three strikeouts.
Matt Johnson came on the sixth to retire the final MCLL-Upper batter for a save. “Matt made a good stop there at the end,” Jason Ricketts said.
NOTES: Thurmont, Four County and East Frederick are the only other county teams left in the district tournament. Thurmont eliminated Frederick National on Sunday, 14-4. East Frederick ousted Mountain Valley on Sunday, 11-1. MCLL-Lower handed Four County its first loss Sunday, 25-0.
Two elimination-round games are scheduled for 6 p.m. on Monday. Thurmont hosts Four County and MCLL-Lower hosts East Frederick.
