By her own admission, Jordan Ogburn needs to smile more.
In Ogburn’s world of figure skating, flashing a smile throughout one’s program tells the judges the skater is relaxed and enjoying the moment, which helps them earn valuable component scores for artistry.
So, when Ogburn takes the ice Friday afternoon to skate at the EXCEL National Festival in Norwood, Massachusetts, she knows she needs to put on a winning grin.
“It’s kind of a silly thing, and it gets you points, but I just don’t smile,” Ogburn, 12, said. “That’s my goal, just to have fun, honestly. It’s like, I worked hard to get here, so just have fun.”
And she has reason to smile.
Ogburn, along with Frederick’s Megan Holloway, qualified for the national competition at the Pre-Juvenile Plus level. The two are the Frederick Figure Skating Club’s representatives at the festival, which first started in 2019.
They qualified by finishing in the top six out of 86 skaters in the Eastern region at their level. It is Holloway’s first national competition, while it was the first time Ogburn had to qualify for a national event in her six years as a skater.
“Throughout the competitions, I was like, oh my gosh, I was so close to getting it,” Ogburn said. “They take your top two scores, and I was one or two points off [for a while], and I finally got my two high scores, so that was pretty exciting.”
Holloway, 11, has been skating since she was 2 years old, and getting to compete at a national level justifies the long hours she has put in, she said.
“[Boston] is a place that you don’t really get a chance to go just living here,” Holloway said. “Every morning, waking up at 6 a.m., getting on the ice, it really pays off.”
It’s shown in her results.
Skating to the “Feather Theme” from the “Forrest Gump” soundtrack, Holloway finished first in her two most recent competitions — the May Day and Chesapeake Opens. At the Pre-Juvenile Plus level, which is exclusive to the EXCEL series, skaters begin to incorporate double jumps into their programs.
Holloway emphasized her focus on landing her double salchow consistently, which she said has been a hit-and-miss element this year.
“It’s been really difficult for me lately, and I’ve only been landing it sometimes, so I’m really hoping that I do good,” Holloway said.
Ogburn, meanwhile, has been able to land her double salchow in recent months. She placed second at the May Day and Chesapeake Opens, hoping to elevate herself in a crowded field this weekend.
She’ll be skating to the jazzy “Mr. Pinstripe Suit” by Big Bad Voodoo Daddy.
“I don’t really like slow stuff. I get bored,” Ogburn said of her musical selection. “This way, I can move and dance to it without having to worry about pausing or being graceful.
“Graceful is not in my vocabulary,” she added, laughing.
Beyond the competition, the weekend in Massachusetts also includes opportunities for Ogburn and Holloway to participate in various exhibitions.
They’ll also get to practice with and receive tips from senior level skaters.
“Talking to them just makes me feel like I can do anything,” Holloway said.
That confidence could carry over into Friday’s program and give Holloway and Ogburn a chance at a podium slot — the top four out of the 20 skaters earn medals.
That would be something to smile about.
