THURMONT — Coach Jeff Kuhn admires the resilience of his kids.
Ever since leaving the bases loaded and falling to Brunswick Little League in the first game of the double-elimination District 2 10-12 Tournament, Thurmont has outscored the opposition 48-15 in three subsequent elimination-game victories, including Tuesday’s 17-7, five-inning home win over Montgomery County Little League-Upper.
“They want it bad,” Kuhn said. “A lot of these kids live and sleep baseball, and they want the [championship] flag for the district.”
As Tuesday’s starting pitcher for Thurmont, Eli Yocum, put it, “Our bats are on fire.”
Just about everyone on the team is hitting and finding a way to drive in runs.
“That’s huge, especially with a 14-man roster,” Kuhn said.
Thurmont added 14 more hits to its total Tuesday, as nine of the 14 players delivered at least one and everyone found a way to reach base.
Leadoff man Reed McCauley had a pair of doubles, Parker Hahn and Noah Bradbury each drove in a pair of runs with singles and Yocum hustled his way to a pair of infield hits.
“I just think we have gelled as a team really good,” said Ethan Tokar, who was hit by a pitch as part of a five-run second inning for Thurmont. “Even the first game [a 6-4 loss to Brunswick], our bats were on fire.”
Since that game, facing elimination, Thurmont has beaten Frederick National 14-4, Four County 17-4 and now Montgomery County-Upper.
It now faces a rematch with Brunswick Little League at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Brunswick will host after winning a coin toss since both teams have hosted an equal number of games.
The winner of this consolation-bracket final will move on to face unbeaten Montgomery County-Lower on Thursday and face the tall order of beating that team twice to win the District 2 title.
If another game is needed, it would be played on Friday.
One more loss would eliminate both Thurmont and Brunswick.
“We are doing really good with defense right now. Same with the bats. We are hitting the gaps every now and then,” Thurmont’s Bradbury said. “It’s just that we want it so bad. We want to keep moving on up.”
Thurmont avoided a potentially tense sixth and final inning against Montgomery County-Upper by scoring seven runs with two outs in the bottom of the fifth to invoke the 10-run rule.
Had Thurmont not done that, it would have been clinging to a 10-7 lead heading into the final inning.
But the bats came through once again, and there was no doubt about the outcome.
“Brunswick has knocked us around the last few years,” Tokar said. “We owe Brunswick one ... I just think we’ve got to be doing the same things we have been doing.”
Follow Greg Swatek on Twitter: @greg_swatek
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.