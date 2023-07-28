Brusnwick Rain Out
Berlin Little League’s Vance Bell, right, beats a throw to Brunswick’s Nicholas Martinis at second to successfully take second base in the top of the third inning on a wild pitch moments before a rain delay that led to the suspension of the Maryland Junior Baseball state title game at Thomas Johnson High. The game will resume at 10 a.m. Saturday at TJ High.

For the second straight day, the Maryland Junior baseball tournament's championship game at Gov. Thomas Johnson High was impacted by thunderstorms. But they weren't able to complete the game this time.

Friday's final was suspended with one out in the top of the third inning and Berlin Little League leading Brunswick Railroaders Little League 2-1. The game is scheduled to resume at 10 a.m. Saturday.

