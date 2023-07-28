For the second straight day, the Maryland Junior baseball tournament's championship game at Gov. Thomas Johnson High was impacted by thunderstorms. But they weren't able to complete the game this time.
Friday's final was suspended with one out in the top of the third inning and Berlin Little League leading Brunswick Railroaders Little League 2-1. The game is scheduled to resume at 10 a.m. Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.