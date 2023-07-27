When Brunswick Railroaders Little League’s Junior All-Stars team first faced Berlin Little League on Tuesday, it could not hold a seventh-inning lead and dropped, to date, its only game of the Maryland Junior Baseball tournament for 14-and-under players.
And when the two teams met again two days later at Gov. Thomas Johnson High, Berlin threatened to do the same. But the arm of Brunswick center fielder Shayne Lefever gunned down Berlin’s runner at home plate in the seventh, which proved pivotal in stifling another rally.
“I knew he was gonna try to go home since I bobbled [the ball], and I just made a good throw,” Lefever said.
Brunswick ultimately held on for a 5-3 win Thursday in a contest twice-delayed due to thunderstorms, forcing a winner-take-all game Friday to decide the state championship.
Prior to that, Berlin had plated three in the bottom of the sixth following a 40-minute delay. And in the seventh after Lefever threw out the runner, Berlin loaded the bases, only for Brunswick right-hander Carter Metz to force a game-ending popout without allowing any runs.
“They came through. We had a little tough section right after the rain, they cleaned it up and got through it,” Railroaders manager Ryan Yamagata said.
Metz earned the save and ensured Brunswick would see at least one more game. He was part of a four-pitcher effort that limited Berlin’s damage to the sixth inning, even when it threatened in nearly every frame.
The Railroaders stranded 15 Berlin runners on base, getting timely defense to prevent any catastrophe.
“The last two games we’ve played have been very clean,” Yamagata said. “That’s one of the things we’ve been preaching the whole time is play clean defense, and we’ve got this.”
That backed up Wyatt Guyton, who earned the win by throwing 4 1-3 innings and striking out three.
And Brunswick’s offense did just enough in the early going, scoring all of its five runs and racking up nine of its 11 hits in the first three innings. Each of those hits were singles, including five in a row with two outs in the third.
Pitcher and shortstop Branden Webber drove in a run for the scrappy Railroaders, as did right fielder Cole Hoffman. But the big bat belonged to first baseman Mason Barry, who went 3-for-3 with three RBIs.
“I was just seeing the ball really good,” Barry said. “I was just trying to focus on putting the ball right back to the pitcher, just trying to get singles and start us off.”
And that five-run edge held until after the second stoppage for rain, when Berlin seemed to gather momentum.
But just when it seemed like a repeat of Tuesday’s finish was inevitable, Lefever’s strong throw home quelled that rally. And a few batters later, Brunswick ensured it would get one more shot at Berlin.
“He came up gunning, and he’s never shy to throw them out,” Yamagata said. “That was a huge play.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.