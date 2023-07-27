Brunswick Berlin Little League
Buy Now

Brunswick catcher LJ Tobery prepares to throw the ball to first after forcing out Berlin’s Rij Braciszewski at home plate Thursday during a championship-round game of the Maryland Little League Junior Division state tournament at Thomas Johnson High School.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

When Brunswick Railroaders Little League’s Junior All-Stars team first faced Berlin Little League on Tuesday, it could not hold a seventh-inning lead and dropped, to date, its only game of the Maryland Junior Baseball tournament for 14-and-under players.

And when the two teams met again two days later at Gov. Thomas Johnson High, Berlin threatened to do the same. But the arm of Brunswick center fielder Shayne Lefever gunned down Berlin’s runner at home plate in the seventh, which proved pivotal in stifling another rally.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription