Danny Miller was just 14 years old when he began coaching at Frederick National Little League in 1978, which was just a couple years after he played there.
He assisted Lions manager Harlan DeGrange, who was the father of one of Miller’s friends, Doug.
“He talked me into it,” Miller said of Harlan. “I think there were three more managers after that, that came in. [They’d say] do you want to stay around and help?’”
He stayed around all right. For 45 years.
Miller took over as the Frederick National Lions manager in 1985 and was still helming that team this season. Over the years, he also coached numerous Frederick National all-star teams and served as the league’s groundskeeper.
He proudly watched his former players move on to play in high school, college or even the pros. He even ended up coaching some of their kids.
But this year was Miller’s last in youth baseball. The 59-year-old is retiring as a Frederick National Little League manager.
With the Lions’ regular season and tournament season over, Miller’s final baseball coaching duty will come when he takes the Highlanders, a team comprised of players from National, Brunswick and Thurmont Little Leagues, to the Millcreek Summer Sizzler tournament in Erie, Pennsylvania, in mid-August.
That event will mark the end of an era.
“Heck, when I played here in ‘78, he was an assistant coach,” National assistant coach Dale Wastler said during a Highlanders practice at Frederick National Little League’s Robert B. Staley Stadium on Wednesday.
“He’s been here all this time and he doesn’t have a kid,” Wastler said. “Most people are out here coaching when their kids play, and then they go away. They’re only here for their kid. But he’s here for the kids ... They’re going to miss him when he’s gone.”
Miller thought of stepping down in the past. One of those times came after his good friend Dave Fogle, another longtime Frederick National Little League coach, died in 2013.
“I still miss him to this day,” Miller said. “He was with me for a long time. Dave did everything for me.”
Miller said there were several reasons he decided to finally call it a career.
For starters, the local baseball landscape has changed. Gone are the days when kids eagerly showed up for a 9 a.m. practice and then worked some more on their own right afterward, and Miller said a lot of talent has gone to other organizations.
The physical requirements to be a Little League manager also were a factor. For instance, coaches pitch batting practice — that’s what Miller did when he started helping DeGrange — and hit grounders. Those tasks get harder each season for coaches as they go through their 50s.
Baseball fields also require constant upkeep. Rakes always beckon. And being in the lawn care business himself, Miller went all-out year after year to keep Staley Stadium’s field looking sharp.
“This is a physical toll,” Miller said. “It’s tough to do this.
“I’m getting older, and it’s just time,” he said. “I’m not getting paid. It’s volunteer, I love doing it and I’m not going to stay here until I’m 70.”
Miller’s coaching trademark was a fundamentals-first approach. It wasn’t flashy. It also might not be fashionable. But it provided young players with an invaluable foundation that could be built on for years to come.
“A lot of coaches nowadays just have batting practice and infield. But Danny is very thorough,” said Ike Rhoderick, who played Little League ball in Frederick during the 1950s and later coached on that level. “About the first week of practice, they don’t hit at all. It’s strictly fundamentals. He gets 100 percent out of these ballplayers because they respect him so much.”
Basics Miller always stressed included running the bases properly, making the easy plays and throwing strikes as a pitcher.
“My hook was quick if a kid couldn’t throw strikes,” Miller said.
One of Miller’s protégés, Jason Brennan, learned how to throw strikes. After playing four years for Miller, both with the Lions and all-star teams each season, Brennan became a standout pitcher at Thomas Johnson and went on to play at Division I High Point.
Brennan’s son, Jackson, also played four years for Miller, and the elder Brennan served as Miller’s assistant during that time.
“He’s a guy that knows the game. He knows how to teach it for that age group in particular, Little Leaguers, 9- to 12-year-olds,” Jason Brennan said. “That’s unique now. They’re aren’t many people left like Danny who bleed the game of baseball in particular for that age group.”
When players improved because of their hard work, no one was prouder than Miller. His team won league and District 2 titles.
Sometimes, though, preparation and ability weren’t enough to avoid tough losses. Miller’s 1986 National all-star team was primed for a good tournament run. Unfortunately, it ran into a talent-laden Brunswick team that ended up going to the World Series.
“We were loaded, we had a really good team. But so did Brunswick,” said Miller, speaking as he sat in the outfield bleachers at Staley Stadium. “We gave ‘em a game. We lost to them 9-5 here.”
Likewise, Miller had another special team in 1995 fall to Brunswick. But in 2000, his 10-year-old all-star team won a state title.
“That sticks out because it’s the only one I won,” he said. “But we’ve had so many oh-so-closes.”
Miller effortlessly rattled off names of players from those teams and others. Some saw their careers end in high school, others in college. Some got drafted, including TJ products Doug Smallwood (whose uncle, Ty, has also helped Miller through the years), Darnell Whims, Branden Kline and Joey Hammond.
“It just feels good to watch ‘em. I don’t sit there and say, ‘I did that.’ No, I didn’t do that,” Miller said. “These kids, they may have learned the basics out on this field. And that’s what I feel good about, I might’ve taught them how to run the bases or try to make the right play on the field, and that stays in their head.”
Hammond, who now is High Point’s head baseball coach, only played for Miller as an all-star. Nonetheless, he felt the coach had an impact on him.
“What I remember more than anything with him in particular was those groups, it was just a real brotherhood, and Danny was right in the center of all of it,” Hammond said. “I only played for him as my coach in a few games, but I would absolutely consider him my coach.”
And being a college coach himself, Hammond prizes recruits who possess the fundamentals Miller stressed.
“There’s just not as many Danny Millers out there, who have the ability, the patience, the time, the willingness and persistence to get their hands on these guys and teach ‘em the basic fundamentals and watch ‘em grow,” Hammond said.
Miller, a 1982 TJ grad, didn’t play high school baseball. After Little League, he was pretty much done with organized baseball.
“I loved playing pickup ball in every sport,” he said. “The interest just wasn’t there to be playing organized ball, I just wanted to be playing with my friends out in the streets. We played everything.”
But he was destined to return to organized ball, he just did so as a coach. Eventually, he also became a baseball groundskeeper. To learn how to care for fields, he took classes and picked up pointers whenever he could.
“The guy that brings my fertilizer here was an Orioles groundskeeper for a few years and he tells me how to do everything here,” Miller said. “You learn by doing it.”
Miller hasn’t just been involved in the local baseball scene. For years, he’s coached Monocacy Middle’s girls basketball team. He’s been part of the chain gang for TJ football games and has run the scoreboard for TJ basketball games.
He plans to continue doing all of those things. In basketball, he doesn’t have to worry about raking a field. And he likes giving back to his alma mater, TJ.
“I don’t mind volunteering,” he said. “That’s not physical.”
But his 45-year youth baseball coaching career will officially end at the Millcreek Summer Sizzler, which begins Aug. 11. He’s already gone through other finales, like his last Lions game at Staley Stadium and final Lions game at the Tournament of Champions.
“I thought it would be sad,” he said. “It’s not really sad.”
