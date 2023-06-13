From the second pitch of Tuesday’s game, Thurmont Little League found itself unable to contain Montgomery County Lower’s Freddy Sharman.
He cranked a long home run to lead off the contest, one that cleared the bleachers beyond the right field wall at Robert B. Staley Stadium. Then on the mound, he sat down 10 straight Thurmont Warriors after surrendering a lone hit.
Sharman’s performance lifted Montgomery County Lower’s Pirates to a 5-0 win and the Dave Fogle Memorial Tournament title. They move on to the Gregg Quedeweit Tournament of Champions, which starts Friday and is hosted by Thurmont Little League.
The loss ends the Warriors’ season.
“From where we started, the kids have made leaps and bounds,” Thurmont coach Chris Merriman said. “They have a lot more faith in themselves, they swing the bat [more] instead of watching balls go by, hustling, running, just athletic ability, everything has really come around. They’ve battled some tough ones, had better outcomes, but they’ll learn from it and definitely grow. A good experience for them, this game.”
The Warriors got a preview of the types of pitchers they’ll be facing when they move up a level, as eight of the team’s 11 players are doing after this season.
Sharman worked easily, sitting in the high-60s with his fastball.
“Just lets them know what the future is,” Merriman said. “They’re gonna see kids like that in the future, and he’s a great pitcher, got a great arm. They know what the next level is gonna be.”
Bradley Goddard was one of the few to get to Sharman, reaching base all three times he was at the plate, including a single, double and walk. Desean Brown and Jason Day also had a hit.
Graysen Strobel threw two perfect innings in relief. Bracen Webb started and struck out six in four innings while allowing three earned runs.
“They all have bright futures,” Merriman said. “Hopefully they all get to high school and win a state championship at Catoctin.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.