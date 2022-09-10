Sawyer Routzahn, of Wolfsville, only began shooting archery competitively last year. Now, at just 11 years old, he has won several national awards and he has earned his first world title as the Shooter of the Year at the 2022 International Bowhunting Organization World Championship in the CUB Division.
The IBO World Championship, held Aug. 11-14 in Seven Springs, Pennsylvania, is the final tournament in the IBO circuit. The Shooter of the Year is earned by placing in the top five scores out of six national tournaments. Sawyer had the highest total score with 2,013 points and 76 X’s, followed by the second-place winner with 1,998 points with 69 X’s.
Sawyer’s successful journey on the IBO circuit began with two first-place finishes. In March, he competed at the IBO Winter National Championship held in Mount Airy, North Carolina. The following month, he competed at the IBO Spring National held in Wilmore, Kentucky.
IBO National Triple Crown Championship
Sawyer traveled to three states in three months to compete in the IBO National Triple Crown Championship. This tournament consists of three national events hosted in separate states. Each event has identical rules and classes, culminating with the crowning of national champions of various age, gender and equipment classes.
The first leg of the IBO National Triple Crown began in May in Pipe Stem, West Virginia, where Sawyer placed third. In June, he placed third in the 3D event and third in the field event while competing in the second leg of the IBO National Triple Crown held in Franklin, Pennsylvania. The final leg of the Triple Crown was held in Nelsonville, Ohio, on July 15-17. Sawyer placed fifth in the 3D event and second in the field event. His total scores of the three events earned him an impressive third-place finish.
3-D Archery at CFGPA
In late August, I met with Sawyer and his father, Wes, at the Catoctin Fish & Game Protective Association in Myersville. They were joined by Wes’ friend, Mike Grossnickle. CFGPA is Sawyer’s home base for his archery training. CFGPA opens its archery range to the public on Wednesday evenings throughout the summer months.
Sawyer impressed me with his very first shot of the evening. A small squirrel target was placed downhill at 30 yards. After calculating the distance and adjusting his sight, he drew back his bow and released the arrow smoothly. His form was flawless, and the shot landed dead center in the kill zone. All fifteen animal targets — from the small, ruffed grouse to the huge bull elk — had similar results. All three shooters were very proficient with their archery equipment.
All IBO competition ranges consist of lifelike 3D animal targets, positioned along a trail course and set at unknown distances. The archery range at CFGPA uses the same 3-D animal targets used at IBO competitions. The very definition of 3-D archery requires the animal targets to be set at unknown distances to utilize the skill of distance estimation during competition.
Sawyer shoots a compound bow with a back tension release aide as opposed to a more standard trigger release. CUB is the class for male archers 9-11 years old or female archers 9-12 years old. Equipment in the CUB class consists of either a compound, recurve, or longbow shot with no restriction on sights, stabilizers, or style of release. CUB archer’s bows are limited to a draw weight of under 40 pounds.
Bowhunting success
I was not surprised to learn that Sawyer is also an accomplished bowhunter. Bowhunters rely on their marksmanship for taking game with archery equipment.
Sawyer’s skill on the target range has produced success while hunting. Sawyer has taken both a whitetail buck and a wild turkey with his bow while hunting with his father.
“Shooting that turkey was even more exciting than shooting a deer,” Wes said.
Wes did the calling and Sawyer did the shooting. The turkey came from behind their blind and attacked the decoy placed only yards from their blind. Sawyer made a perfect shot to claim his first wild turkey with a bow and arrow, a worthy feat for any hunter.
Archery is a family activity
The Routzahn family, including Sawyer, his father Wes, mother Vanessa and sister, Audrey, enjoy shooting together. Earlier this summer, they joined other families to compete in the Total Archery Challenge held at Seven Springs. They also enjoy hunting together.
“My mom and I doubled-up while deer hunting together during firearm season,” Sawyer said.
When asked what he likes best about archery competitions, Sawyer said, “I like making new friends at the events.”
Watching Sawyer as he shot the course at CFGPA, it was clear that his success is based on his ability to focus and clear his head while shooting. He has the benefit of excellent mentors and amazing family support, all key factors to success.
“Sawyer can be a little tough on himself,” said Grossnickle, who offered only encouragement to the young shooter.
As for his next goal, Sawyer said, “I would like to win the Super Slam.”
I believe Sawyer was referring to the Grand Slam, the highest IBO achievement that can only be claimed by winning all three legs of the IBO Triple Crown National Championship and the IBO world Championship. He has the right mindset as an archer and the support to really make that happen.
