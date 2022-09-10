Sawyer Routzahn, of Wolfsville, only began shooting archery competitively last year. Now, at just 11 years old, he has won several national awards and he has earned his first world title as the Shooter of the Year at the 2022 International Bowhunting Organization World Championship in the CUB Division.

The IBO World Championship, held Aug. 11-14 in Seven Springs, Pennsylvania, is the final tournament in the IBO circuit. The Shooter of the Year is earned by placing in the top five scores out of six national tournaments. Sawyer had the highest total score with 2,013 points and 76 X’s, followed by the second-place winner with 1,998 points with 69 X’s.

