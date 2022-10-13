WALKERSVILLE — In a cool and misty early October game, Jason Coleman and Joseph Abenchuchan stood on the sideline at Heritage Farm Park with the rest of the Walkersville Jr. Lions’ Pony football staff.
Much like every other coach, they relayed signals and pulled aside players to provide on-the-fly tips, helping the third- and fourth-grade team walk away with a shutout win.
But Coleman and Abenchuchan communicate plays and advice in American Sign Language — the two are members of the Deaf community, and there are three deaf players on their team.
“Typically, I’ll be right next to the coach, I’ll see what the play is, and then I’ll sign it to the players out on the field,” Coleman said. “And the opponents don’t understand.”
They are among three deaf coaches in the Walkersville Jr. Lions’ program, part of the Glade Valley Athletic Association. Coleman, Abenchuchan and Mini-Pony coach Chad Biskupiak are some of the only deaf youth football coaches in the state, and they’ve been welcomed with open arms.
It’s no surprise that’s the case in Frederick County, which has one of the largest Deaf communities in the country. Coleman would know, too.
He grew up in this area, playing quarterback for Maryland School for the Deaf and later Gallaudet University.
“Frederick County has really been open-minded and open-hearted. We’ve got amazing athletes and amazing coaches out there,” Coleman said. “It’s just great to have this opportunity, and it needs to happen elsewhere.”
Biskupiak was the first of the three to get that opportunity with GVAA, becoming an assistant coach in 2021. He had never played football but wanted to aid communication for his two deaf sons, who joined one of the Jr. Lions’ football teams.
There were no deaf coaches or players in the organization prior to that point, and Biskupiak said it was a bit challenging at times as the hearing players learned to interact with the deaf players, and vice versa.
“No one was really used to it or sure how to communicate,” he said.
The team soon got an interpreter, and by the end of the season, communication between all parties was much easier.
So, when Biskupiak and his sons returned for the 2022 season, there were no similar difficulties.
“This year, it’s a lot smoother,” he said. “They know the boys from last year. The boys know what to expect; [my sons] know what to expect. We have the same coaching staff, so it’s a lot more fluid.”
It’s helped, too, that Abenchuchan and Coleman came aboard this year.
After growing up in Florida as a player and then a youth coach, Abenchuchan moved to the Frederick area for a better education for his children. His deaf sons, looking to continue playing football, joined GVAA this fall, and Abenchuchan followed suit.
“It’s been great. I appreciate being able to work with the other deaf coaches, getting an interpreter,” he said. “They’ve welcomed us just like family.”
Coleman, who has been coaching at various levels since he graduated from Gallaudet in 2007, also came to GVAA with his son this fall. One of the other assistants, who works with Coleman as a youth fitness coach, recommended the league to him, and he jumped at the opportunity.
Now, the three are doing what they love and helping the Deaf and hearing communities unite.
Coleman, despite his high skill level and love of the game, never had the chance to play at the youth level when he was growing up in Middletown in the 1990s.
“Deaf kids don’t always have the exact same access and haven’t for a long time,” Coleman said. “Now, there’s a lot more awareness, so you can see, deaf and hearing athletes are the same. Prior to this, they just didn’t really have the access or the opportunities. Once you get them out there, you see the same results.”
And the hearing players and coaches have acquired new communication skills.
Coleman said several players have researched ASL in school and are picking up signs to use during practices and games. Hearing coaches, meanwhile, have learned signs to get plays across in a quick and efficient manner.
“They know tackle, good job, stop if needed, just some of those basic signs they’ve learned through the season,” Biskupiak said. “They pick up different things and even different plays, like running plays, 23 or sweep or reverse.”
At games, it’s become a seamless operation.
Coaches will call out plays, and an interpreter will quickly convey them to the deaf players. Sometimes, the hearing coaches will flash a sign to more directly get their message across. And Coleman, Abenchuchan and Biskupiak will pull aside the deaf players if needed for more detailed coaching.
The sideline for the Jr. Lions operates as any other would, with less of a communication gap each passing week. It’s helped that the Walkersville and Frederick County community at large has been accepting of both the coaches and the players.
“Deaf people face a lot of barriers, and through this experience, they learn how to get along with other hearing kids,” Abenchuchan said. “It becomes two worlds in one.”
