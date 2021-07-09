16-18 champs
Frederick County Babe Ruth’s 16-18 team won the state championship. In the front row, from left: Alex Bromwell, Zane Mack, Tyler Scott, Damien Fravel, Nate Basford, Brock Rhodes, Nick Betson, Hunter Schaper. Back row, from left: Coach Joe Kennedy, coach Evan Evans, Andrew Layman, Haydn Bigham, Aidan Greaney, Rhys Evans, Konnor Walker, Hunter Williams, Noah Unglesbee, manager Jim Wigfield.

16-18 Babe Ruth

Frederick County Babe Ruth’s 16-18 all-star team defeated Prince George’s County in a doubleheader to win the state 16-18 championship.

Nate Basford pitched a complete-game (six-inning) shutout against Prince George’s in a 10-0 in Game 1 of the best-of-three state final. Basford had 13 strikeouts in a game shortened by the 10-run rule. Aiden Greaney went 4-for-4 and scored three runs with two RBIs in the win. Konnor Walker had two hits.

In the second game, Frederick County captured the title with a 4-3 win over the same Prince George’s squad. Frederick County got out of a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the seventh to seal the win. Frederick County pitchers Hydan Bigham (nine strikeouts, three hits allowed, two earned runs in four innings) and Noah Unglesbee (three innings, six strikeouts, one unearned run) worked the mound in the victory. Konnor Walker had two hits. Damien Fravel had a three-run double in the second inning to put the Frederick team in the lead for good at 3-2.

Frederick County advances to Syracuse, New York, for the Mid-Atlantic regionals on July 15. It has a 4 p.m. game against the winner of host Onondaga County and Pennsylvania. The regional tournament is held at Onondaga Community College park.

