BASEBALL

Frederick County Babe Ruth League

13-15

National Standings

Glade Valley Lions 17-0-2, Mountain Valley Brigade 17-3, Mountain Valley Bulls 16-4, , LOUYAA Thunder 13-6-1, Thurmont Cougars 13-7, Frederick Cannons 13-7, Smithsburg Little Sluggers 13-6-1, Mount Airy Blue 10-9-1, Mountain Valley Termites 10-8-1, Westminster Orioles 9-12, Urbana Blue Hawks 9-11, Glade Valley Wildcats 6-14, Thurmont Dodgers 6-13, Urbana Black Hawks 3-17, Westminster Rangers 1-18, Mount Airy White 0-20

American Standings

Mountain Valley 4-8-1, Smithsburg Blue Crabs 13 4-6-1, Smithsburg Blue Crabs 14 2-2-1, Thurmont 5-1-1, Mid-Maryland 14U 2-0

16-18 Wood Bat League

Thurmont Rizzo 12-2-1, Pen-Mar Summiteers 8-4, Thurmont Cougars 5-8, Mountain Valley 3-6-1, Taneytown 3-2-2, In The Dirt 2-6, Smithsburg 0-6

Maryland District 2 Junior Little League

13-15

American Division

Brunswick Gold 14-0, Montgomery County Senators 7-3-1, Frederick American Elks 3-6, Montgomery County Marlins 2-11-1, Frederick Dodgers 2-11

National Division

Brunswick Garnet 11-2, Montgomery County Yankees 8-5, Montgomery County Nationals 6-8, Frederick Black 5-9, Frederick Orange 4-8

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Already a member?

Login Now
Click Here!

Currently a News-Post subscriber?

Activate your membership at no additional charge.
Click Here!

Need more information?

Learn about the benefits of membership.
Click Here!

Ready to join?

Choose the membership plan that fits your needs.
Click Here!