BASEBALL
Frederick County Babe Ruth League
13-15
National Standings
Glade Valley Lions 17-0-2, Mountain Valley Brigade 17-3, Mountain Valley Bulls 16-4, , LOUYAA Thunder 13-6-1, Thurmont Cougars 13-7, Frederick Cannons 13-7, Smithsburg Little Sluggers 13-6-1, Mount Airy Blue 10-9-1, Mountain Valley Termites 10-8-1, Westminster Orioles 9-12, Urbana Blue Hawks 9-11, Glade Valley Wildcats 6-14, Thurmont Dodgers 6-13, Urbana Black Hawks 3-17, Westminster Rangers 1-18, Mount Airy White 0-20
American Standings
Mountain Valley 4-8-1, Smithsburg Blue Crabs 13 4-6-1, Smithsburg Blue Crabs 14 2-2-1, Thurmont 5-1-1, Mid-Maryland 14U 2-0
16-18 Wood Bat League
Thurmont Rizzo 12-2-1, Pen-Mar Summiteers 8-4, Thurmont Cougars 5-8, Mountain Valley 3-6-1, Taneytown 3-2-2, In The Dirt 2-6, Smithsburg 0-6
Maryland District 2 Junior Little League
13-15
American Division
Brunswick Gold 14-0, Montgomery County Senators 7-3-1, Frederick American Elks 3-6, Montgomery County Marlins 2-11-1, Frederick Dodgers 2-11
National Division
Brunswick Garnet 11-2, Montgomery County Yankees 8-5, Montgomery County Nationals 6-8, Frederick Black 5-9, Frederick Orange 4-8
