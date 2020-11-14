The Frederick Select 16-19 team won the fall championship of the Frederick County Babe Ruth League. Back row, from left: Assistant coach Dan Herche, Erik Thomas, Devon Coldren, Shane Bowie, RJ Scott, Brandon Hylton, Drew Desanto, Justin Chappell, Ryan Desanto, Scott Wilson, Nick Grutzkuhn, Sean Snody, assistant coach Terry Shaw, Zach Buckley. Front row, from left: Manager Matt Myers, Chase Hood, Jack Putnam, Ryan Yammarino, Luke Chappell. Players not pictured: Jishnu Patel, Trevor Barnhouse, Dalton Cooper, Jason Waguespack, Jacob Orr, Brett Ingram, assistant coach Thomas Meyer.
