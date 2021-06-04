BASEBALL
Frederick County Babe Ruth League
13-15
National Standings
Mountain Valley Brigade 14-2, Glade Valley Lions 12-0-2, Frederick Cannons 11-5, LOUYAA Thunder 10-5-1, Urbana Blue Hawks 9-8, Smithsburg Little Sluggers 9-5-1, Mount Airy Blue 8-7-1, Thurmont Cougars 9-5, Mountain Valley Bulls 9-3, Mountain Valley Termites 7-6-1, Westminster Orioles, 6-10, Glade Valley Wildcats 5-9, Thurmont Dodgers 3-12, Urbana Black Hawks 3-10, Westminster Rangers 1-14, Mount Airy White 0-15
American Standings
Mountain Valley 2-6-1, Thurmont 3-1-1, Smithsburg Blue Crabs 13 2-3-1, Smithsburg Blue Crabs 14 2-1-1, Mid-Maryland 14U 2-0
16-18 Wood Bat League
Thurmont Rizzo 9-0, Mountain Valley 3-2, Pen-Mar Summiteers 2-3, Thurmont Cougars 1-6, In the Dirt 2-2, Taneytown 1-1, Smithsburg 0-4
Maryland District 2 Junior Little League
13-15
American Division
Brunswick Gold 13-0, Montgomery County Senators 5-3-1, Frederick American Elks 3-5, Montgomery County Marlins 2-10-1, Frederick Dodgers 1-10
National Division
Brunswick Garnet 9-2, Montgomery County Yankees 6-4, Montgomery County Nationals 4-5, Frederick Black 5-7, Frederick Orange 4-6
Frederick National Little League
Majors Standings
Lions 7-4, Optimist 6-4, Civitan 6-4, NECA 2-9
Brunswick Little League
Majors Standings
Orioles 6-0, Phillies 4-2, Cubs 0-4, Reds 0-4
Phillies won the first-half crown.
Thurmont Little League
Majors Standings
Brewers 9-3, Orioles 8-4, Cubs 4-8, Nationals 3-9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.