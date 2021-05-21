Frederick County Babe Ruth League
13-15
National Standings
Mountain Valley Brigade 11-2, Glade Valley Lions 10-0-2, LOUYAA Thunder 9-3-1, Thurmont Cougars 8-3, Frederick Cannons 9-4, Smithsburg Little Sluggers 8-4-1, Urbana Blue Hawks 8-5, Thurmont Cougars 8-4, Mountain Valley Termites 7-4, Mount Airy Blue 6-6, Mountain Valley Bulls 6-2, Westminster Orioles, 3-9, Glade Valley Wildcats 3-8, Thurmont Dodgers 2-10, Urbana Black Hawks 2-9, Westminster Rangers 1-11, Mount Airy White 0-12
American Standings
Thurmont 3-1-1, Mountain Valley 2-4, Mid-Maryland 14U 2-0, Smithsburg Blue Crabs 14 1-1-1, Smithsburg Blue Crabs 13 1-3
Maryland District 2 Junior Little League
13-15
American Division
Brunswick Gold 7-0, Frederick American Elks 3-2, Montgomery County Senators 2-3, Montgomery County Marlins 2-7, Frederick Dodgers 0-6
National Division
Brunswick Garnet 6-1, Montgomery County Yankees 5-3, Frederick Orange 4-3, Montgomery County Nationals 4-4, Frederick Black 2-6
Frederick National Little League
Majors Standings
Lions 7-3, Optimist 4-3, Civitan 5-4, NECA 2-8
Brunswick Little League
Majors Standings
Phillies 9-3, Orioles 7-2, Reds 2-6, Cubs 1-8
Thurmont Little League
Majors Standings
Brewers 7-2, Orioles 6-3, Nationals 3-6, Cubs 2-9
