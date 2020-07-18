BASEBALL
FREDERICK COUNTY BABE RUTH
13-15 NATIONAL
STANDINGS
Smithburg Crabs 7-3; Glade Valley 7-2; Frederick Dairy Queen 3-6-1; Thurmont Seadogs 2-7; Thurmont Noodles 2-4-1; Little Falls 3-2; Westminster Orioles 3-2; Mountain Valley 1-2
13-15 AMERICAN TRAVEL
Thurmont Cougars 8-1; Thurmont Velocity 6-3; Little Falls Battlers 4-2; Frederick Elks 0-7-1; J-Bats 1-5; Smithsburg 1-2-1
16-18 WOOD BATS
In The Dirt 9-5; Waynesboro 9-0; J-Bats Orange 7-3; Thurmont (Walter) 7-3; Frederick Banana Slugs 6-6; Frederick Mustangs 6-4; J-Bats White 5-4; Thurmont (Rizzo) 4-5; Jefferson Battlers 3-7; Westminster Vipers 3-5; Hedgesville Battlers 3-4; Spring Mills Cardinals 2-4; Charles Carroll Crush 0-8; LOUYAA Ice 0-5; Martinsburg Hornets 0-1
