BASEBALLThe Alternative Baseball Organization, which provides a baseball experience for those with autism and other disabilities, is trying to establish a team in Frederick County.
The Frederick team has a coach, but the organization seeks more volunteers and players to help start the program, which would begin in late spring or early summer. The organization provides each program with equipment and resources.
The program follows Major League rules and is a true team experience to help participants develop physical and social skills. Alternative Baseball has clubs throughout 33 states. Players, ages 15 and up, can be of any experience level, starting with underhand throws or hitting off a tee, if necessary.
Those interested should contact commissioner/CEO Taylor Duncan at alternativebaseball@gmail.com.
CROSS-COUNTRYRiley Arnold, of New Market, won a bronze medal for the 7-8 Girls 2 Kilometer run last weekend at the AAU Cross-Country National Championships in Tallahassee, Florida. She placed fourth overall and was the third fastest 8-year-old, earning the bronze. Arnold, who runs for the Lightning Running Club, won the AAU Maryland district championship last month.
