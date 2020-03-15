Youth Swimming
Monocacy Aquatic Club
Maryland LSC 14-under Championships
Heidi Tomlin set a club record in the girls 14-under 200 breaststroke (2 minutes, 21.05 seconds) at St. Mary’s City.
Two MAC relay teams set team records as well. Addison Hunter, Harriet Headland, Anya Smariga and Claire Ingram sets marks in the girls 11-12 200 medley relay (1:57.44) and 11-12 400 medley relay (4:17.79). The 200 medley relay records surpassing a mark which had held since 2007. The previous 400 medley relay mark had stood since 2006.
Tomlin was a double-winner. Smariga was a single-event winner.
Listed below are club highlights:
Boys
10-under—Bradley Chen, 7th, 50 butterfly; 7th, 100 butterfly. Philip Giuliani, 6th, 100 backstroke; 5th, 50 freestyle.
13-14—Samuel Lee, 6th, 400 IM; 8th, 200 IM; 4th, 200 breaststroke.
Girls
10-under—Emma Rosales, 6th, 100 butterfly. Sarah Thornett, 5th, 50 butterfly.
11-12—Addison Hunter, 4th, 200 backstroke; 6th, 50 butterfly; 5th, 200 IM; 7th, 100 IM; 8th, 100 backstroke; 6th, 400 IM. Claire Ingram, 8th, 100 freestyle; 6th, 200 breaststroke; 8th, 50 freestyle. Grace Robinson, 8th, 100 breaststroke. Anya Smariga, 1st, 50 butterfly (28.2); 3rd, 100 IM; 3rd, 50 backstroke; 7th, 50 freestyle; 6th, 100 butterfly.
13-14—Kendall Cole, 5th, 200 butterfly. Charlotte Headland, 5th, 200 backstroke; 5th, 50 breaststroke; 2nd, 100 breaststroke; 3rd, 200 breaststroke. Heidi Tomlin, 1st, 100 breaststroke (1:05.32); 4th, 400 IM; 5th, 200 IM; 1st, 200 breaststroke (2:21.05); 3rd, 1,650 freestyle.
Frederick Area Swim Team (FAST)
Maryland LSC 14-under Championship Highlights
Girls
10-Under—Kate Miner, 6th, 500 freestyle; 6th, 100 backstroke; 5th, 50 breaststroke; 7th, 100 breaststroke; 8th, 50 butterfly; 8th, 200 IM. 13-14—Chloe Colvard, 6th, 1000 freestyle; 4th, 200 backstroke; 6th, 200 butterfly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.